Inflation sustains upsurge, hits 13.71%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), otherwise known as inflation, increased higher by 0.49 per cent to peak at 13.71 per cent for the month of September from 13.22 per cent in August. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which released the figure yesterday in its monthly report, increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded headline index. On a month-on-month basis, headline index increased by 1.48 per cent in September 2020, indicating 0.14 per cent higher than the rate recorded in August 2020 at 1.34 per cent.

Food index rose by 16.66 per cent in September 2020 compared to 16.00 per cent in August 2020. The report said: “This rise in food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fish, fruits and oil and fats. “On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.88 per cent in September 2020, up by 0.21 per cent points from 1.67 per cent recorded in August 2020.

“The average annual rate of change of the food subindex for the 12-month period ending September 2020 over the previous 12-month average was 15.13 per cent, 0.26 per cent points from the average annual rate of change recorded in August 2020 (14.87%).”

NBS noted that the percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12-month period ending September 2020 over the average of the CPI for the previous period was 12.44 per cent, showing 0.21 per cent point from 12.23 per cent recorded in August 2020.

The urban inflation rate increased by 14.31 per cent (year-on-year) in September 2020 from 13.83 per cent recorded in August 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 13.14 per cent in September 2020 from 12.65 per cent in August 2020. “The ‘All items less farm produce’ or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, stood at 10.58 per cent in September 2020, up by 0.06 per cent when compared with 10.52 per cent recorded in August 2020.

“On month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 0.94 per cent in September 2020. This was down by 0.11 per cent when compared with 1.05 per cent recorded in August 2020. “The highest increases were recorded in prices of passenger transport by air, medical services, hospital services, pharmaceutical products, passenger transport by road, motor cars, vehicle spare parts, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, repair of furniture and paramedical services,” NBS noted.

At the state level on yearon- year basis, inflation was highest in Bauchi (17.85%), Zamfara (17.42%) and Kogi (16.66%), while Lagos (11.19%), Abuja (10.59%) and Kwara (10.53%) recorded the slowest rise in headline. On month-on-month basis, however, for the month under review, all items inflation was highest in Bauchi (3.36%), Kogi (2.63%) and Zamfara (2.75%), while Nasarawa (0.66%), Abuja (0.64%) and Ondo (0.31%) recorded the slowest rise in headline month-on-month inflation. Similarly, food inflation in the month under review was highest in Zamfara (20.94%), Kogi (19.06%) and Plateau/ Yobe (18.90%), while Nasarawa (13.94%), Lagos (13.87%) and Ondo (13.59%) recorded the slowest rise.

