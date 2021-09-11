Inflation to drop to 16.8% in August –FDC

Nigeria’s headline inflation is projected to moderate further to 16.8 percent in August from 17.38 percent in July. If this projection materialises, it will be the fifth consecutive monthly decline and the lowest headline inflation level this year.

A market report from Financial Derivates Company Limited, noted that the current slowdown in inflation can be largely attributed to consumer price resistance and increased food supply due to the harvest season. “A notable trend during our monthly survey was that the price of onions, tomatoes, plantain and yam declined by an average of 18.43 percent, all seasonally sensitive. On the other hand, the price of commodities with high import content such as flour, sugar, semovita and noodles increased by approximately 8.70 percent. This is due to the pass through effect of the exchange rate,” FDC said. According the report, most manufacturers claim they are only able to source 20 percent of their forex needs from the I&E window. The effective exchange rate for their imports is N506.2/$ compared to a blended rate of N482/$ in June.

The difficulty in accessing forex have made manufacturers resort to local substitutes, thus reducing commodity supply to retail markets. Inflation could reverse its downward trend in September if currency pressures persist. With the exception of core inflation, all inflation sub-indices are projected to decline in August. The month-on-month inflation is estimated to fall to 0.88 percent (annualized at 11.12%), while food inflation is expected to moderate to 20.85 percent.

The decline in the food sub-index is largely due to the harvest. The third quarter of the year is typically the peak of the harvest season. Meanwhile, currency pressures and higher logistics costs will keep core inflation elevated at 13.9 percent. With the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act and the imminent elimination of fuel subsidy, the pump price of PMS is likely to rise to N260/litre. This will be exacerbated by the proposed 3.61 percent increase in electricity tariffs to N58.94/kWh. FDC’s market survey conducted in the review period revealed that locally produced commodities followed seasonal patterns which follow a notable trend. The market survey in August showed that the price of locally produced commodities declined, reflecting the impact of the harvest. “For instance, the price of onions, tomatoes, plantain, yam and palm oil declined by an average of 18.43 percent in the last month.”

The survey further indicated that imported commodities are taking a hit from currency pressures and forex restrictions as on the average, the price of imported commodities increased by 8.70 percent in August. This reflects the exchange rate pass through effect. There were renewed pressures at the parallel market in August with the naira crashing to an all-time low of N530/$ due to forex shortages.

Most manufacturers claim they are only able to source 20 percent of their forex needs from the I&E window. The effective exchange rate for their import is N506.2/$ compared to a blended rate of N482/$ three months ago. Meanwhile, the difficulty in accessing forex has made manufacturers resort to local substitutes, thus reducing commodity supply to retail markets. For example, the supply of corn to retail markets reduced due to increased usage as a substitute for sugar in the production of ethanol. A continued moderation in inflation and the spike in Q2 real GDP growth (5.01%) albeit due to base year effects will increase the probability of empowering the doves in the MPC to fight for a reduction in the MPR as a complement to the stimulus of the fiscal authorities to sustain the growth trajectory.

However, indicators are pointing towards real GDP growth tapering in Q3. The Stanbic PMI reading, which is a forward-looking indicator fell by 5.78 percent to 52.2 points in August from 55.4 points in July. If inflation also reverses its downward trend in September due to persistent currency pressures, the MPC may be put on the spot and will have to make a hard choice.

