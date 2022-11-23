Business

‘Inflation to fall in 2023 but rates may stay high until H2’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Inflation rates have peaked yearon- year in the United States and are in the process of peaking in Europe, while the investment backdrop next year will be “more constructive,” according to a new report by Swiss private bank, UBS. The lender said in a 2023 outlook that as inflation falls and investors start to anticipate rate cuts, 2023 will be a “year of inflections” and investors should plan when to rotate into recovery mode. The bank said it expected the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of England to conduct their final rate hikes in the first quarter of 2023, or the second quarter at the latest. “Dependent on how sticky inflation proves, the Fed could be in a position to cut interest rates by the end of the year,” the bank said.

“We think that year-over-year rates of inflation have peaked in the United States and are in the process of peaking in Europe,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS GWM. “In both regions, we expect inflation to decline through 2023, but the pace and magnitude of the path lower will contribute to volatility, reflecting investor fears that even higher interest rates may be needed for longer,” he added.

The bank said the year 2022 had been one of the most challenging in market history and it therefore favours a defensive stance on risky assets next year. It said defensive sectors should prove relatively insulated from a weakening economy, while more attractive opportunities to buy cyclical and growth stocks may emerge later in the year. Another core recommendation is to seek income opportunities in an uncertain backdrop, as while high market volatility itself can offer a means of generating income once rates and growth stabilise, elevated yields among lower rated issuers could present an attractive opportunity.

Relatively high US rates and slowing global growth should help keep the US dollar strong in the coming months, and the Swiss franc’s safe-haven appeal is likely to attract inflows, the bank added. However, investors will need to prepare for greenback weakness, as Fed policy is expected to turn more dovish. The final core recommendation is to seek uncorrelated hedge fund strategies, with macro, low net equity-long/short and multistrategy funds helping to diversify portfolios.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oil, power firms’ bad loans hit N270.97bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

A whopping N270.97 billion of the loans advanced by Nigerian banks to power, oil and gas firms has gone bad.   The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which gave this hint in a report sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend, noted that the debt profile to the two sectors had now hit N5.83 trillion  […]
Business

GSK shareholders approve N657.7m dividend

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Shareholders in GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc has approved a dividend of N657.7 million at 40k per share at the 50th Annual General Meeting of the company held in Lagos.   This is just as the company declared a profit after tax of N623.01 million for the year ended December 2020 amidst the celebration of its […]
Business

NSE halts weekly gains with 0.99% loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

SLOW DOWN Fourteen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 34 equities in the previous week   T rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) finished last week negative as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both depreciated by 0.99 per cent to close at 24,826.75 and N12.951 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica