Inflation to remain above single digit – FG

…Real GDP to decline by 4.2 percent

The Federal Government has said inflation is expected to remain above single digits over the medium term.

It said this is giving the structural issues impacting on the cost of doing business, including high cost of food distribution.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs (Dr.) Zainab Ahmed disclosed this Thursday while presenting the draft 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP to the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

Represented by the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Clement Agba, she noted that “the draft 2021-2023 MTEF shows that there are continuing global challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The medium-term outlook for Nigeria suggests that fiscal risks are somewhat elevated, largely due to COVID-19 related disruptions, which has exacerbated structural weaknesses in the economy.

“Nigeria faces significant medium-term fiscal challenges, especially with respect to its revenue, which if not addressed could snowball into a debt sustainability crisis. ”

Given the key assumptions and macro- framework, the minister said oil GDP is expected to contract by 12.96 percent, year on year, causing an economy-wide drag resulting in slower growth in non-oil GDP by 3.6 percent, year on year.

According to her, “real GDP is expected to decline by 4.2 percent this year”.

She also disclosed that nominal GDP is expected to increase from N130.836 billion in 2020 to N132.125 billion in 2021 and then up to N138.415 billion in 2023. “Similarly, consumption expenditure is projected to stay flat at N118.735 billion in 2020 and N118.468 billion in 2021 and grow to N124.358 billion 2023, reflecting a gradual steadiness in the recovery.”

The minister informed that “with oil price projected to remain low and volatile in 2020, and Nigeria’s compliance with the OPEC cuts by reducing base production to between 1.412mbpd and 1.579mbpd f3om June to end of the year, growth in oil GDP is expected to decline in 2020.

