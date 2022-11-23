Business

Inflation: We’ll soon reduce volume of N500, N1000 in circulation, says Emefiele

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it is planning to reduce the volume of higher denominations — N500 and N1000 — in circulation to tame inflation.

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of CBN, said this on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja.

Emefiele said increasing the high denomination of the currency could be part of factors fuelling inflation in the country.

Making reference to the United Kingdom, he said the highest denomination in the UK is £50, adding that the most spent currency in the country is £10.

“Rarely you find some people spend £20. Nobody sees £50. If you go around carrying £50 in the UK, they will begin to suspect you. Whereas, the reverse is what is happening in Nigeria. Nigerians want to carry N1,000 or N500,” he said.

“In fact, we’re beginning to see or think that increasing the high denomination bills is also part of what may even be fuelling inflation.

“So, over time, we will reduce the volume of N500 and N1000 in circulation.

“Let people carry N50 around. If you want to do high-value transactions, embrace online, embrace our agency programme, embrace our mobile banking programme. That is what you need. You want to conduct legal banking or financial services transactions, you have no business carrying N1,000.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the redesigned naira notes.

The redesigned notes presented to the public are the country’s highest currency denominations, including N200.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

AXA Mansard records 21% drop in profits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Frontline underwriting firm, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, has posted a 21 per cent drop in its profits before and after tax. According to the breakdown, the insurer recorded a four percent drop in profit before tax as well as 17 per cent drop in profit after tax, according to details from its 2021 financial report. […]
Business

Polaris Bank unveils digital bank, VULTe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Polaris Bank yesterday launched its much anticipated digital banking platform, VULTe, which the lender said would afford customers total control of their financial service needs. In his welcome address at the ceremony, which held in Lagos and virtually to a national and global audience, Chairman of the Bank, Muhammed Ahmad, disclosed that the corporate goal […]
Business

NCC disagrees with telcos on planned tariff hike

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has assured telecommunications subscribers that it will not allow any tariff increase by the telecommunication companies without adequate approval. NCC said this in a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde.   The NCC said contrary to the agitation of mobile network operators to increase tariffs for voice […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica