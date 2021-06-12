Inflation will rise to 18.2% in May, say analysts

The reprieve which Nigeria achieved in inflation in April may not last for more than a month as Analysts at Financial Derivates Company (FDC), have said the figure will climb to 18.2 percent in May. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is expected to release the monthly inflation figure next week. According to the NBS, headline inflation in April stood at 18.12 percent.

“Based on our time series model and market survey, headline inflation is likely to increase to 18.2% in the month of May from 18.12% in April. The earlier news that headline inflation slipped marginally in April 2021 was received with a certain amount of skepticism by analysts. This was mainly due to the fact that anecdotal proxies seemed to be running contrary to the data”, FDC said. FDC further noted: “the question on the minds of most analysts is if this drop was a blip or a trend. What also raised eyebrows was the statement by the FAO that global food prices are at a 10-year high of 4.8%.

Therefore, it becomes more difficult for analysts to comprehend how food inflation in Nigeria would be running in the opposite direction of the global food basket.” Food inflation is projected to rise to 24.15% in May. Meanwhile FDC noted in its outlook on inflation for the third quarter period in 2021 that the Central Bank is doing everything within its capacity to reduce inflation to a bearable level. “Whilst the controversy rages on whether the current inflation is reflective of reality, we must bear in mind that the CBN has been consistent in its contention that an inflation rate above 12 percent is growth retarding.

It has also been resolute in its belie that a stable exchange rate is an antidote to rising inflation,” FDC disclosed. According to the inflation outlook report from FDC, inflation has its seasonality features and core inflation, which discounts seasonal factors from headline inflation, is expected to be relatively mild this time. Whilst the planting season effect will take a toll on prices in the next quarter, one feature of the planting season this year is that farmers who normally consumed only grains are now consuming seeds and grains. Seed consumption reduces the planting stock and slashes the harvest of next season.

Therefore, we should expect some shortages in food output next quarter in addition to higher logistics costs and ultimately higher food inflation in Q3. The Economic Intelligent Unit of the FDC noted that Sub -Sahara Africa inflation is estimated to average 8.1 percent in 2021 before falling to 8.0% in 2022.

The inflationary trend across SSA is a mixed bag. Four of the SSA countries under our review recorded higher inflation while two posted a decline. Food price movement and transport costs largely determined the inflation trend. Of the SSA countries under our review, only the Bank of Ghana reduced its benchmark interest rate to support the country’s economic recovery.

Like this: Like Loading...