Inflationary pressure pushes cost of food items to 19.5%

Kogi, Akwa Ibom, Kwara record highest price rises

Costs of food have gone beyond the reach of average Nigerians as inflationary pressure pushed the prices of foodstuff to 19.5per cent from 18.37per cent recorded in the previous month, while core inflation hit 14.9per cent in May 2022. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), inflation has continued in upward trend in the month of May peaking at a higher figure of 17.71 per cent on year- on- year basis.

This was, as various categories of food items topped prices, latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of May released on Wednesday by NBS showed. According to NBS, food index rose to 19.50 per cent in May 2022 on a year-onyear basis; it declined by 2.78 per cent compared to 22.28 per cent in May 2021.

The bureau noted that food Inflation on year- onyear basis was highest in Kogi, 22.79 per cent; Akwa Ibom, 22.47 per cent and Kwara, 22.21per cent; Kaduna, 16.46per cent; Anambra, 16.54per cent; Jigawa, 16.91per cent recorded the slowest rise in year-on-year food inflation. On a month-on month basis, food inflation was highest in Rivers, 3.65per cent; Abia, 3.31per cent; Ogun,3.23per cent; Yobe, 0.01 per cent; Osun, 0.76per cent and Jigawa, 0.81per cent recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation. The bureau attributed the rise in the food index to increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam, and other tubers, wine, fish, meat and oils. The bureau noted: “On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased to 2.01per cent in May 2022, up by 0.01 per cent points from 2.00 per cent recorded in April 2022.

 

