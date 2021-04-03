Influence of leadership style on employee motivation, loyalty

During a recent pre-opening assignment in a large city in Nigeria, I found that there was no milk in the hotel. When investigating the cause, the accountant, who handled purchasing, informed me that he was told by the store manager that the Food and Beverage (F&B) Department had been given an instruction no longer to serve regular milk. The F&B supervisor explained the owner had given this instruction to a waiter that in future only almond milk should be served. As the owner was not reachable and -nearly- all communication was done via WhatsApp, I wrote him a message asking for clarification to avoid further embarrassment to guests.

I politely requested confirmation if we should only serve almond milk and suggested to continue to serve regular milk but offer almond milk as an alternative for vegan and lactose-intolerant guests. After one hour I received a furious reply and a crisis-meeting was set for 4pm. In the meeting, I explained that I had merely asked for clarification on the matter, but the owner furiously shouted and started calling for the person who had made this statement, as “I have never given this instruction!”. The accountant was called and then the store manager who explained that he got the message from the F&B Department.

The owner kept shouting “somebody is going to get fired for this”. While waiting for the F&B supervisor I explained that this kind of miscommunication is not uncommon, and things do get “lost in translation” more often, which can easily be dealt with. The F&B supervisor came and explained he had heard it from waiter X, that this was an instruction by the owner.

The shouting continued, this time three managers (incl. me), in presence of junior staff members. While being shocked about the excitement, I tried to pacify him, to no avail. As this drama was just the “tip of the iceberg”, I resigned the next day. Besides the fact that this is -yet another- example of an owner who gets too deeply involved in daily operations and does not observe the basic “chain of command”, this dramatic event reveals poor corporate culture. It was clear to all directly involved and soon all other staff that making a minor mistake could mean termination and nobody was safe, including senior management. Behaviour and scenes like these are quite common in African independent hospitality and it causes people to work in fear.

It has a disastrous effect on motivation and loyalty of employees. They use energy to secure their job (including in-fighting), do only the bare necessary work as anything else might get them into trouble and will surely not show initiative. This seriously affects service delivery, long-term sustainability and profitability.

To avoid similar problems create a corporate culture where:

*There is a clear “chain of command” and instructions are given through the same channels: This may in practice sometimes be a nearly impossible task as it means the hotel owner would not give direct instructions but channel his “ideas” through the management.

A regular meeting with management is the best solution. It needs to be made clear that disturbing the “chain of command” makes managers feel and be seen as “irrelevant”. *Employees are made to understand the reason behind products and procedures and how it fits into the mission and vision of the company:

Showing the employees that they are part of a “bigger picture” and that their contributions are relevant and important will strengthen the motivation. They will be able to contribute to the goal and will act also without instruction to achieve the objectives.

*Let employees confirm that they understand things and it is OK to ask questions: Communication is the biggest source of problems, which is often caused by notoriously poor listening skills, lack of technical understanding and limited language skills. *Making a mistake does not automatically mean termination:

But it is a reason for clarification, guidance, training and coaching But most important; create a culture where people can feel safe Feeling safe is a basic human need, only topped by the need for a roof over our heads and food, among others. Human beings function better in an environment that makes them feel safe. They do not need to spend energy and time on their safety and can focus on higher tasks and contribute to a common goal, which could be the success of the business that secures their future.

The bigger lesson learned:

Take care of your employees and all (including your business), will benefit.

*Ronald Stilting, an hotelier is of Zebra Hospitality

Like this: Like Loading...