Travel & Tourism

Influence of leadership style on employee motivation, loyalty

Posted on Author Ronald Stilting Comment(0)

During a recent pre-opening assignment in a large city in Nigeria, I found that there was no milk in the hotel. When investigating the cause, the accountant, who handled purchasing, informed me that he was told by the store manager that the Food and Beverage (F&B) Department had been given an instruction no longer to serve regular milk. The F&B supervisor explained the owner had given this instruction to a waiter that in future only almond milk should be served. As the owner was not reachable and -nearly- all communication was done via WhatsApp, I wrote him a message asking for clarification to avoid further embarrassment to guests.

I politely requested confirmation if we should only serve almond milk and suggested to continue to serve regular milk but offer almond milk as an alternative for vegan and lactose-intolerant guests. After one hour I received a furious reply and a crisis-meeting was set for 4pm. In the meeting, I explained that I had merely asked for clarification on the matter, but the owner furiously shouted and started calling for the person who had made this statement, as “I have never given this instruction!”. The accountant was called and then the store manager who explained that he got the message from the F&B Department.

The owner kept shouting “somebody is going to get fired for this”. While waiting for the F&B supervisor I explained that this kind of miscommunication is not uncommon, and things do get “lost in translation” more often, which can easily be dealt with. The F&B supervisor came and explained he had heard it from waiter X, that this was an instruction by the owner.

The shouting continued, this time three managers (incl. me), in presence of junior staff members. While being shocked about the excitement, I tried to pacify him, to no avail. As this drama was just the “tip of the iceberg”, I resigned the next day. Besides the fact that this is -yet another- example of an owner who gets too deeply involved in daily operations and does not observe the basic “chain of command”, this dramatic event reveals poor corporate culture. It was clear to all directly involved and soon all other staff that making a minor mistake could mean termination and nobody was safe, including senior management. Behaviour and scenes like these are quite common in African independent hospitality and it causes people to work in fear.

It has a disastrous effect on motivation and loyalty of employees. They use energy to secure their job (including in-fighting), do only the bare necessary work as anything else might get them into trouble and will surely not show initiative. This seriously affects service delivery, long-term sustainability and profitability.

To avoid similar problems create a corporate culture where:

*There is a clear “chain of command” and instructions are given through the same channels: This may in practice sometimes be a nearly impossible task as it means the hotel owner would not give direct instructions but channel his “ideas” through the management.

A regular meeting with management is the best solution. It needs to be made clear that disturbing the “chain of command” makes managers feel and be seen as “irrelevant”. *Employees are made to understand the reason behind products and procedures and how it fits into the mission and vision of the company:

Showing the employees that they are part of a “bigger picture” and that their contributions are relevant and important will strengthen the motivation. They will be able to contribute to the goal and will act also without instruction to achieve the objectives.

*Let employees confirm that they understand things and it is OK to ask questions: Communication is the biggest source of problems, which is often caused by notoriously poor listening skills, lack of technical understanding and limited language skills. *Making a mistake does not automatically mean termination:

But it is a reason for clarification, guidance, training and coaching But most important; create a culture where people can feel safe Feeling safe is a basic human need, only topped by the need for a roof over our heads and food, among others. Human beings function better in an environment that makes them feel safe. They do not need to spend energy and time on their safety and can focus on higher tasks and contribute to a common goal, which could be the success of the business that secures their future.

The bigger lesson learned:

Take care of your employees and all (including your business), will benefit.

*Ronald Stilting, an hotelier is of Zebra Hospitality

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Goge Africa honours winners at grand finale of art/writing contest

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

It was a joyous and historic moment as Goge Africa during the week hosted winners of the art and writing competition, tagged; Goge Africa 20th Anniversary Contest, organised by it as part of the activities marking its 20th anniversary. The event, which was held at the Maryland, Lagos office complex of the company was attended […]
Travel & Tourism

AKWAABA 2020 to highlight youth tourism, MICE role in African tourism

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

With the ‘new normal’ dictating the way of life due to the impact of COVID – 19, the organizers of the annual travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition event, Akwaaba African Travel Market, is adopting to the situation as its has announced the hosting of the event with some forms of modification. According to […]
Travel & Tourism

Hospitality 360 Africa partners NIHOTOUR on ‘No to dirty kitchen’ campaign

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The era of food poisioning and related contaminations being faced by operators in the hospitality business may soon be a thing of the past, as the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) in partnership with Hospitality 360 Africa Limited, are to embark on the promotion of a healthy prone initiative known as ‘#SayNoToDirtyKitchen’ campaign. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica