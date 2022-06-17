News

Influx of miscreants worries Abuja community

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Lugbe District in Abuja has decried the influx of miscreants into the area, saying the development is posing a security threat to residents. The community appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to demolish their hideouts. One of the leaders, Yohanna Habila, who spoke on behalf of the community, said efforts to control the influx and criminal activities of the hoodlums have failed.

He said: “The community has tried to control them, but you know that these people are rude, they seem to have overshadowed the community at the moment. That is why we are appealing that the task force should continue with this exercise to help in controlling them.” The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said enforcement against roadside trading and other illegalities would continue until the administration achieves the desired result. Attah said containing the excesses of the miscreants has been taxing, but said the demolition squad will continue to live up to its responsibility.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CAN felicitates with Sultan, Muslims

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

As Muslim faithful mark this year’s Moulid an-Nabiy, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged government at all levels to bring to an end, the activities of terrorists and insurgents operating in different parts of the country.   This was contained in a message signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola Esq on Monday […]
News

Falana advocates change in constitution, return to true federalism

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

…as Afenifere leader challenges youths on national discourse, participation A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN), has stated that for the country to be pulled out of its quagmire, there must be change in the constitution and as well as the return of the country to true federating units. While emphasising that justice and […]
News Top Stories

76 firms jostle for 57 marginal oil fields

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  N umber of oil firms jostling for oil blocks hit 76 at the weekend as the race for 57 marginal oil fields put up for bid rounds by the Federal Government hots up.     The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), an agency of Federal Government, had penultimate Monday broken an 18-year-old jinx as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica