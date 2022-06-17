Influx of miscreants worries Abuja community

Lugbe District in Abuja has decried the influx of miscreants into the area, saying the development is posing a security threat to residents. The community appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to demolish their hideouts. One of the leaders, Yohanna Habila, who spoke on behalf of the community, said efforts to control the influx and criminal activities of the hoodlums have failed.

He said: “The community has tried to control them, but you know that these people are rude, they seem to have overshadowed the community at the moment. That is why we are appealing that the task force should continue with this exercise to help in controlling them.” The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said enforcement against roadside trading and other illegalities would continue until the administration achieves the desired result. Attah said containing the excesses of the miscreants has been taxing, but said the demolition squad will continue to live up to its responsibility.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...