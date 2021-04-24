Metro & Crime

Info Commissioner to printers: Fight quackery, entrench professionalism in your craft

…as association solicits A'Ibom govt's patronage.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has tasked members of the Association of Professional Printers, Akwa Ibom State ( APPA ) to push back quackery and restore professionalism among its members.
The Commissioner gave the charged during the week when members of the Association paid him a courtesy call in his office in Uyo, the state capital.
The state’s Spokesman observed that the activities of quacks and unqualified persons constitute some of the serious threats facing printing businesses in the information management subsector.
He, however, enjoined members of APPA to ensure that necessary regulations were put in place in order to enforce product standardisation.
Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Inyang Jameson, Comrade Ememobong said: “As a professional group, you must engage in standardization procedures that would make it very difficult for quackery to thrive in your profession or takeover your jobs.”
Responding through an address presented by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Association, Prince Andy Bernard, the group said that the visit was aimed at fostering partnership with the ministry and the state government in order to bring to the knowledge of the later the need to do printing business with professional bodies such as APPA,  thus curtailing leakage of sensitive documents and also address other serious anomalies.
The APPA delegation on the visit was led by its State Chairman, Chief Michael Archibong, Secretary, Comrade Samuel Edward, and other executive members.

