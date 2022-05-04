Informants fuelling insecurity in Kaduna, El-Rufai cries out

Kaduna Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to the people of the state to undertake farming seriously as that is the concrete way to reduce hunger and prices of food stuff in the country.

The governor, who said his administration was aware that in some places, farmers have been attacked, abducted, or even killed while working their fields, assured that the activities of bandits are being tackled and blamed the activities of informants for the continued violence in the state.

The governor was speaking when the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, paid him the traditional Hawan Bariki courtesy visit in Zaria yesterday. El-Rufai also said he was aware that “citizens in some of our communities fasted and worshiped amidst lingering fears and anxiety about their security”.

“We created a specialised Ministry of Internal Security, and we continue to support the federal security agencies with logistics and other resources. We are engaging the highest echelons of government and the security structure on resolute action to protect the lives, liberty and livelihoods of our people.

“The criminal elements are being assisted by a network of informants in many of our communities. We call on the traditional institution to mobilise their networks to expose these informants and support the security forces with local intelligence,” he said.

“I wish to appeal to our people to farm massively wherever they can, to feed their families and the society at large. We are aware that in some places, farmers have been attacked, abducted, or even killed while working their fields. While that is being tackled, it is important that we should all get involved in farming.

That is a concrete way to reduce hunger and food price inflation. “The Kaduna State Government continues to do everything it can to mobilise and support the federal security agencies to defeat the terrorists and criminals that menace our people,’’ he added.

The governor also listed measures that the state government has been taking in tackling insecurity in the state since he assumed office in 2015.

According to him: “My first official action as governor on May 29, 2015 was to summon an emergency meeting of the state’s Security Council which was held on May 30, 2015, with the specific purpose of identifying the security threats across the state and finding answers to address them.

“One outcome of that meeting was the decision to collaborate with the governors of the other states in the North-west and Niger State to fund a joint military operation to clear the Kamuku-Kuyambana forest swathes in the Birnin Gwari axis of cattle rustlers hibernating in the ranges that cover Niger, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara States.”

El-Rufai, however, lamented: “While this action decimated the criminals, it is a matter for regret that the necessary follow up operations were not sustained by the security agencies.”

He said that Kaduna State remains “convinced that comprehensive, simultaneous military and security operations in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Plateau and Niger states is vital to stopping the terrorists and reasserting the authority of the Nigerian state in the ungoverned spaces.”

