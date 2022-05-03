News

Informants fuelling insecurity in Kaduna, El-Rufai cries out

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to the people of the state to undertake farming seriously as that is the concrete way to reduce hunger and prices of food stuff in the country.

The governor, who said his administration was aware that in some places, farmers have been attacked, abducted, or even killed while working their fields, assured that the activities of bandits are being tackled and blamed the activities of informants for the continued violence in the state.

The governor was speaking when the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, paid him the traditional Hawan Bariki courtesy visit in Zaria on Tuesday.

 El-Rufai also said he was aware that “citizens in some of our communities fasted and worshiped amidst lingering fears and anxiety about their security”.

“We created a specialised Ministry of Internal Security, and we continue to support the federal security agencies with logistics and other resources. We are engaging the highest echelons of government and the security structure on resolute action to protect the lives, liberty and livelihoods of our people.

“The criminal elements are being assisted by a network of informants in many of our communities. We call on the traditional institution to mobilise their networks to expose these informants and support the security forces with local intelligence,” he said.

“I wish to appeal to our people to farm massively wherever they can, to feed their families and the society at large. We are aware that in some places, farmers have been attacked, abducted, or even killed while working their fields. While that is being tackled, it is important that we should all get involved in farming. That is a concrete way to reduce hunger and food price inflation.

 “The Kaduna State Government continues to do everything it can to mobilise and support the federal security agencies to defeat the terrorists and criminals that menace our people,” he added.

The governor also listed measures that the state government has been taking in tackling insecurity in the state since he assumed office in 2015.

 

