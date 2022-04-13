InfraCorp: CBN, others mobilise capital for infrastructure devt

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s establishment of the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), in collaboration with the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), will significantly help to bridge the country’s huge infrastructure gap, given that the corporation will derive its funding primarily from the private sector, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In his address at the annual banking and finance conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in September, last year, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had announced that the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (Infra- Corp) would be launched the following month (October). He stated that the project, which was initiated by CBN in collaboration with the African Finance Corporation (AFC) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), would help to tackle the huge infrastructure deficit in the country. The apex bank governor said: “I am pleased to announce that Infra- Corp, the infrastructure company being created by the CBN, African Finance Corporation and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority to raise N15trillion, will be unveiled in October, 2021. “InfraCorp would enable the use of mostly private capital to support infrastructure investment that will have a multiplier effect on growth across critical sectors. The purpose of the N15 trillion being raised is to address some of our infrastructure needs, while providing reasonable returns to investors. “We believe this well-structured fund can act as a catalyst for growth in the medium and the long run. The support of the banking community will be important in achieving this objective.” However, in his keynote address at the 2021 CIBN annual bankers’ dinner a few months later, Emefiele, who revealed that the N1 trillion in seed funding had been pulled together for InfraCorp, said the company would commence operations by January 2022. In his keynote address at the 2021 Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) annual dinner recently, Emefiele said N1 trillion had been provided as seed funds by the promoters to support the operations of InfraCorp, adding that four asset managers had been selected to manage its assets. He said: “Over the next two months, InfraCorp will kick off its operations by targeting strategic infrastructure projects that would help catalyze further growth of our economy.” New Telegraph gathered that the postponement of the take-off date of InfraCorp was because its promoters wanted to ensure that they took all the necessary measures that would make the company achieve the objective for which it was established.

Creation

In fact, CBN and its collaborators on the project had conceived the idea of an infrastructure company in the first half of 2020 when fiscal and monetary authorities in most parts of the world were announcing a slew of policies to help mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on their economies. Announcing the InfraCorp initiative at the time, Emefiele said the proposed company, which would be managed by an independent infrastructure fund manager, would play a key role in boosting economic diversification, thereby helping to insulate the country from external shocks such as the COVID-19 crisis.

Search for asset managers

The CBN governor also gave an update on the InfraCorp, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in July 2020. He stated that the Federal Government had approved the establishment of the company, following which the apex bank and its partners had embarked on a search for asset managers that would run it. The search ended early last year when government announced that it had hired Netherlands – based Sanlam Infraworks, AIIM, a unit of South Africa’s Old Mutual Group, Chapel Hill Denham, Tripple A consortium, comprising AfricaPlus Partners and Arc Asset Management as well as Afrinvest West Africa as the company’s four asset managers. Aside from hiring the four firms, the government also approved KPMG as the financial adviser to the company.

Launch of operations

InfraCorp eventually commenced operations following the signing of a term sheet between the company and the four asset managers in Lagos, last Friday. A term sheet refers to a nonbinding agreement that shows the basic terms and conditions of an investment. Speaking at the event, Emefiele, who is also the Chairman of Infra- Corp, said the signing of the term sheet by the four asset managers indicated that they had concluded the initial discussions on how they will operate together to deliver infrastructure to the country. Emphasising the importance of the event, Emefiele said: “For Nigerian companies to focus successfully on their competencies, they need to be assured of the infrastructure that they rely upon. The (infrastructure) deficit may be large; however, with resources from the private-sector, targeted incentives from the public sector and the drive of our individual citizens, I strongly believe that Nigeria will be ready, willing and able to deliver the infrastructure that will be the foundation of our development.” He noted that the corporation was expected to raise N15 trillion to support investment in critical infrastructure in Nigeria and that N1 trillion ($2.5 billion) had been provided as seed funds by the promoters of InfraCorp – CBN, AFC and NSIA – to support its operations. He said that the N14 trillion earmarked for projects by the corporation would be sourced from pension funds and local and foreign debt markets, including Eurobonds. Emefiele also stated that the first phase of the project focused on the Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna- Kano Expressways, as well as the Second Niger bridge. As the apex bank governor put it, “the first phase of this financing is to raise N14 trillion debt plus N1 trillion equity, which is being contributed by CBN, AFC and NSIA. “What we are trying to say here is this that there is a lot of local capital and liquidity in Nigeria and that we would like to say that you would begin by talking to people, the institutions that have this liquidity to come in and take up this kind of debt and that is why I am trying to say that out of the N14 trillion, we imagine that on looking at it on a straight line, we should be looking at N8 to N9 trillion available, say within the Nigerian banking industry and the pension fund administrations. “And, of course, naturally, the rest will be raised through foreign debt which you were talking about Eurobond and the rest of them.

So yes, there will be Eurobond, but because we are moving very speedy, very fast we will be looking at more in Nigeria. “There is a lot of liquidity today, not just in the banking industry, there is a lot of liquidity that is currently held by our pension funds managers. Upon signing the term sheet today, we will go straight into execution mode, because Nigeria very badly needs to develop its infrastructure.” He, however, pointed out that the projects that the Corporation would be embarking upon would generate revenue. He said: “Most of the roads will be tolled. But we will try as much as possible to ensure that the tolls are not too high, to become so burdensome on the road users. But the important thing is that we must begin to come to the realisation that for us to have good infrastructure, for us to have good roads, we will need to make them commercially viable. This means that we have to really pay for them.” The CBN governor further said: “We are putting private sector factor here and we need to ensure that those capital will be returned back with returns to the providers of capital. For us, we are saying that at this time, where there is paucity of funds, and where there are a lot of assets that need funding, we should be making tolled roads so that people can pay for it. Nigeria has assets but the biggest problem that we face is maintenance.” Emefiele, who congratulated the foundation Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of InfraCorp, Dr Lazarus Angbazo, on his appointment, said he was confident that the CEO had the capacity to drive the Corporation to deliver on its mandate to the nation. In his remarks, Dr. Angbazo stressed that InfraCorp was dedicated to harnessing opportunities for infrastructure development in Nigeria. He said: “These projects would be managed privately by asset managers that are private entities and they would do this in partnership with public and private sector participants to provide long and attractive investment returns required not just in terms of financial returns but also in terms of social impact.”

Conclusion

Although the consensus among analysts is that InfraCo will play a significant role in helping to bridge the nation’s infrastructure gap, industry watchers believe that mobilisation of private capital should go hand- in-hand with tackling other challenges to business in Nigeria, such as the slow judicial process.

