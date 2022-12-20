Infraction: CBN reads riot act to banks, money transfer operators

…kicks over terminating payments in naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again warned that it will sanction any bank found to be aiding and abetting International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) in carrying out illegal activities, such as terminating payments in naira.

In a circular to all banks posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank particularly stressed that “any bank found to be aiding/collaborating with IMTOs in terminating remittances in naira will have their authorised dealership license withdrawn.”

The circular partly reads: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to the increasing illegal activities by money transfer operators in Nigeria, through banks by terminating payments in naira contrary to extant regulations.

“The unwholesome practice has some banks partnering with unlicensed International Money Transfer Operators who disguise their transactions and terminate same via local inter bank transfers. Henceforth, any bank found to be aiding and abetting any IMTO or unlicensed operator in this activity would be appropriately sanctioned. “For the avoidance of doubt, all banks and International Money Transfer Operators are to pay out proceeds of diaspora remittances only in US dollars and comply with the guidelines on International Money Transfer Operations published by the bank.” The apex bank, in the circular, reminded all banks that it is their responsibility to, “not only Know their Customers(KYC requirements) but also Know their customers’ business (KYCB requirements).” The CBN had in December 2020 directed that IMTOs and commercial banks in the country to pay beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in foreign currencies, in a bid to deepen the foreign exchange market and create transparency in the administration of diaspora remittances into Nigeria. In another circular it issued in January last year, the apex bank vowed to sanction IMTOs that were still, paying remittances in naira. It said some IMTOs and unlicensed companies had continued to pay diaspora remittances into the country in naira, in clear contravention of its directive that all remittances be paid to beneficiaries in dollars. The regulator said at the time that strict sanctions, “including withdrawal of operating licenses, shall be imposed on any individuals and/or institutions found to be aiding, abetting or directly contravening these guidelines.” It added: “For unlicensed operators, the CBN shall not hesitate to authorise the closure of their accounts in Nigerian banks, including being barred from accessing banking services in Nigeria.”

