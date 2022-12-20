News Top Stories

Infraction: CBN reads riot act to banks, money transfer operators

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

…kicks over terminating payments in naira

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again warned that it will sanction any bank found to be aiding and abetting International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) in carrying  out illegal activities, such as terminating payments in naira.
In a circular to all banks posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank particularly stressed that “any bank found to be aiding/collaborating with IMTOs in terminating remittances in naira will have their authorised dealership license withdrawn.”
The circular partly reads: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to the increasing illegal activities by money transfer operators in Nigeria, through banks by terminating payments in naira contrary to extant regulations.
“The unwholesome practice has some banks partnering with unlicensed International Money Transfer Operators who disguise  their transactions and terminate same via local inter bank transfers. Henceforth, any bank found to be aiding and abetting any IMTO or unlicensed operator in this activity would be appropriately sanctioned. “For the avoidance of doubt, all banks and International Money Transfer Operators are to pay out proceeds of diaspora remittances only in US dollars and comply with the guidelines on International Money Transfer Operations published by the bank.” The apex bank, in the circular, reminded all banks that it is their responsibility to, “not only Know their Customers(KYC requirements) but also Know their customers’ business (KYCB requirements).” The CBN had in December 2020 directed that IMTOs and commercial banks in the country to pay beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in foreign currencies, in a bid to deepen the foreign exchange market and create transparency in the administration of diaspora remittances into Nigeria. In another circular it issued in January last year, the apex bank vowed to sanction IMTOs that were still, paying remittances in naira. It said some IMTOs and unlicensed companies had continued to pay diaspora remittances into the country in naira, in clear contravention of its directive that all remittances be paid to beneficiaries in dollars. The regulator said at the time that strict sanctions, “including withdrawal of operating licenses, shall be imposed on any individuals and/or institutions found to be aiding, abetting or directly contravening these guidelines.” It added: “For unlicensed operators, the CBN shall not hesitate to authorise the closure of their accounts in Nigerian banks, including being barred from accessing banking services in Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tension over VC’s selection, as varsity council relocates to Abuja for safety

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The process to produce a successor to the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Prof. Francis Otunta, whose tenure elapses in February has commenced.   But not a few stakeholders are worried that the process which hitherto was thought to be foolproof and ironclad, now appears integrity-challenged and for all reasons, […]
News

Sanwo-Olu laments Ojodu truck accident

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government yesterday empathized with parents, who lost their children in the Ojodu truck accident that claimed the lives of some students on Tuesday. Two students of Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Grammar School, Ojodu, were confirmed dead on the spot while the remaining 12 – seven females and five males – arebeingtreated for […]
News

Nwaneri appointed Ambassador-atlarge for Grenada in Nigeria

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A Nigerian, Tochukwu Nwaneri has been appointed an Ambassador-at- Large for Grenada in Nigeria by the newly elected Prime Minister of the Country, Dickson Mitchell. Tochukwu’s new appointment came following Mitchell’s emergence and assumptionof officeonJune24th, 2022. On July 11, the Prime Minister made an official appointment of the Imo State-born Tochukwu Nwaneri, as Ambassador. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica