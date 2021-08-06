Infractions: Senate orders BPE to remit N8.7bn to FG

Agency transferred N6.819bn to TSA without evidence

…diverted N2.5bn PHCN proceeds

The Senate has ordered the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to remit the sum of N8.7 bil-lion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the federation. The apex legislative Chamber gave the directive following discovery of varied financial infractions as contained in queries issued the BPE by the Office of Auditor-General of the Federation.

The queries are contained in the 2015 Audit Report, which was sustained by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and adopted by the Chamber before embarking on its annual recess in July. According to the report, the agency committed series of financial infractions between 2014 and 2015 financial year’s, totalling N8.757 billion in violation of several rules of Nigeria’s financial regulations. The report hinted that one of such violations was the alleged non-remittance of N4.736 billion dividends received on Federal Government Holdings, which was not remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. Notwithstanding BPE’s claim in its response to the query that all dividends received on Federal Government Holdings in the year under review totalling N6.819 billion were transferred to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in September 2015, the Senate rejected the submission for lack of documentary evidence. The report adopted by the Senate reads: “The Committee observed that there was no evidence provided by BPE to show that the dividend was remitted to TSA.

“Consequently, the Committee recommends that the Bureau remits the sum of N4.736billion to the CRF, evidence of which must be submitted to Auditor-General of the Federation and Senate Public Accounts Committee.” Also, BPE in another query sustained and adopted by the Senate was accused of diversion of N2.5 billion proceeds of PHCN from Access Bank and FCMB to now liquidated Aso Savings and Loans for financing of staff housing scheme, contrary to financial regulation 3205. The query and Senate’s resolution read: “Unauthorised transfer of N2.5billion representing PHCN proceeds in Access Bank and FCMB accounts were diverted to ASO Savings and Loans Plc, as a condition precedent to the Staff Cooperative Mortgage , contrary to Financial Regulation 3205.

“The commitee observed that there was no approval from the Debt Management Office ( DMO) for the Bureau to secure a loan from ASO Savings just as it was also observed that there was collusion between ASO Savings and BPE. “Consequently, the sum of N2.5billion with all accrued interest be remitted to the CRF by BPE with evidence of remittance forwarded to the Auditor General of the Federation and Senate Public Accounts Committee. “All officers involved in the transaction should be surcharged for the loss of government revenue in line with Financial Regulations 3106 and 3115.”

Similarly, according to the report, the Bureau as contained in the adopted report, was also alleged of non-remittance of N1.135 billion earned interest on fixed deposit in various commercial banks. The N1.135 billion interest as explained in the query and adopted report was from N19.774 billion deposited in various commercial banks which BPE management in its response, said was used to settle PHCN Staff severance benefits.

However, the committee in its report accused the Bureau of breaching financial regulations and recommended for remittance of the N1.135 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. Part of the report states: “The commitee recommends that the Bureau pay the sum of N1.135 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, in accordance with relevant Financial Regulations and submit evidence of remittance to the Auditor General of the Federation and Senate Public Accounts Commitee.” Also included in the query and adopted by the Senate is the alleged non-remittance of N387.771 million incidental taxes to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) by BPE from the mandatory 10 per cent WHT collected as service charge from different investors in the year under review.

The report states: “The Committee observed that WHT totalling N387. 771million , was not paid to FIRS despite BPE’s promise five years ago that all incidental taxes shall be deducted and remitted to FIRS. “The committee, therefore, recommends that the sum of N387.771 million be remitted into the CRF by the Bureau and evidence of remittance submitted to the Auditor-General for Federation and Senate Public Accounts Committee.”

