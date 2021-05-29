Infrastructural development: We’re not resting on our oars – Emmanuel

…inaugurates internal roads in Uyo, Ibesikpo Asutan

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reiterated that his administration will not rest on its oars until every part of the state is dotted with infrastructural development.

Emmanuel gave the assurance Friday while inaugurating a total of 6.2km internal roads in Ewet Housing Extension in Uyo, the state capital.

Reiterating his commitment to drive infrastructural development across communities in the state, Emmanuel emphasised that no project undertaken by his administration would be aboundoned.

While explaining that beyond linking every part of the state capital with quality road network, he said that the construction of roads is part of a grand design of his administration to control flooding in the city centre especially, during the raining season.

According to Emmanuel: “When we look at the kind of flood that was experienced around here, and the threat it was posing to this environment, we needed to move in immediately and make sure that people leaving here also experience some level of succour.

“I want to also assure you that every year, this is what we would be doing. As we take on other major trunk roads, we will also make sure that we attend to other roads within the Uyo metropolis so that it would be easy for economic activities to take place as well as the security operatives to respond to emergency situations.”

Similarly, the governor also proceeded to Ibesikpo Asutan LGA where he equally inaugurated a 2.1Km internal road at Ikot Akpabin.

Also speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Ibesikpo Asutan, HRM Edidem Clement Ekpenyong, thanked the governor for ameliorating their sufferings by constructing the road with side drains. He also expressed hope that more projects would be taken to the area for the benefit of the people.

The monarch said: “The people of Ibesikpo Asutan are happy with your administration, and we would continue to support you in order for you to bring your Completion Agenda to fruition.”

Presenting a vote of thanks on behalf of the benefitting communities, the Managing Director of the contracting firm, Obotex Construction, Elder. Ubong Obot, (Ubotex) said he was grateful for the opportunity to execute the project. He assured the gathering that the road was built to its recommeded specifications.

The event witnessed cultural display to welcome the Governor and members of his entourage to Ikot Akpabin Community as well as the cutting of tape to perfom the inauguration.

Like this: Like Loading...