Infrastructure: ATCON advocates technology deployment for protection

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

SECURITY

The telecom operators’ body insists that government must provide adequate security for all infrastructure across the country

 

The Federal Government has been advised to leverage technology to tackle the scourge of infrastructure vandalism in Nigeria.

 

The Association of Telecommunications Communications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), which gave the advice, said telecoms and other critical national infrastructure across the country were always at risk of vandalism and destruction.

 

Delivering a keynote at the national stakeholders’ summit on Protecting the Integrity of Nigeria’s Critical Infrastructure, Monuments and Business Assets, ATCON President, Ikechukwu Nnamani, observed that the state of the Nigerian critical infrastructure is not the ideal situation that would result in the maximum benefits to the citizens.

According to him, despite the key benefits that accrue to the Nigerian state from these objects, a lot still needs to be done to ensure maximum benefits to the country.

Nnamani said the country had to take full advantage of modern technology in addressing the challenges confronting its critical national infrastructure. “Technology exists today to fully monitor the entire critical infrastructure in the country. Internet of Things presents a great opportunity to have real-time visibility on the critical assets and also provides an opportunity to predict when a national asset is about to be vandalised and appropriate steps are taken to address the source before it is too late. “For instance, a technology exists today to identify when a road construction work is getting close to fiber optics installation and efforts can be made to address the threat before it is too late,” he said. The ATCON president added that blockchain technology also offered a great opportunity to digitally tag all monuments and artifacts and give them a universal identity against future theft  He said this is currently being used in protecting endangered species and tracking assets such as diamonds and precious metals in other countries. He, however, noted that technology alone would not solve the problem. “Technology without the human will and capital resources will only result in suboptimal progress. The interoperability between the various entities that ensure the smooth running of the economy must be appreciated and addressed,” he said. Nnamani added that the federal, state, and local governments must see the critical role that the infrastructure providers play in governance and see the providers of these critical services not only from the prism of revenue genera-

ion but as partners in progress whose activities, if fully developed, will lead to better governance and quality of life of the citizens. According to him, when the infrastructures are fully deployed and operate optimally, more revenue would eventually accrue to governments. While noting that the country must also leverage technology to create employment for the youths, he said there cannot be adequate security when youths are not gainfully employed. “ICT provides a great avenue to train the youths and enable the exports of technology to other countries of the world. Nigeria is blessed with a great youth population that is extremely intelligent and hard working. “What is needed is an en abling environment for ICT training with application in various industries and the youths in Nigeria will be gainfully employed and crime will reduce,” he said. He, however, commended the digitisation of economy being led by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy through the agencies within the ministry – Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), etc, which has put the country in the right path towards ensuring these Critical National Infrastructure is not only developed but also well protected.

 

He noted that as Nigeria’s economy goes full digital and more critical services are managed online, cyber security also becomes a major challenge to be tackled from entities both within and outside the country. He advised that a strong cyber security workforce must be developed to protect the critical assets of the country.

 

“Redundant systems must be implemented so that when a critical infrastructure fails in operations, the backup system is able to sustain operations unnoticed or if there is a downtime, the restoration process is such that there is minimal downtime.

 

“The security agencies must be adequately funded and trained to confront national security challenges. The judicial system must be strengthened so that those found culpable in damaging critical national infrastructure will be adequately punished as a deterrent to others,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

