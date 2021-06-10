Business

‘Infrastructure deficit disrupting growth of manufacturing’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

With report that Nigeria would need $100 billion yearly to fix infrastructural deficit, a member of the organised private sector has insisted that it is the biggest challenge facing the country’s manufacturing sector and the economy in general. According to the former Chairman, Export Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and also member of the Governing Council of LCCI, Dr. Obiora Madu, in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, the country’s infrastructure defcit is already affecting domestic trade, competitiveness in export, manufacturing sector and the GDP (gross domestic product) in general. He said infrastructure deficit in the country had resulted to Nigerian manufacturers sufferring huge export trade challenge as their goods cannot compete with others in the neighbouring countries.

Madu said: “Infrastructure deficit is the bane of this economy. It is affecting our domestic trade, it is affecting our competitiveness in export trade. In the export side, you cannot compete effectively because you have the other countries to contend with. Even in the domestic side, you have imported goods to contend with. So it’s a lot straits on our manufacturing sector.”

The LCCI chieftain added that many manufacturers were groaning over bad policy of the current administration on their businesses. On manufacturing sector’s loss to bad infrastructure, he said: “It requires research but it’s huge; that is the best way to put it. Because where do you want to start? Talk to Nigerian manufacturers or anybody who’s a manufacturer running business in Nigeria today about the adverse effects of infrastructure deficit on our economy. “And again, this is why people keep cutting corners just to slow down their businesses to stay afloat not to make profit. Bad policy is also not helping matters in this country presently.”

Madu warned government that it was impossible to have a vibrant manufacturing sector in the face of cheap import and high production and operating cost in the domestic economy, adding that “some of these imports are landing at 50 per cent of the cost of products produced locally. “Besides, manufacturers have to worry about high energy cost; they have to worry about high interest rates – 20 per cent and above; they have to worry about a multitude of regulatory agencies making different demands on them; they have to worry about massive smuggling and under invoicing of imports, they worry about trade facilitation issues at the sea ports and many more. “For most manufacturing SMEs, it is a nightmare. Yet production is critical to an enduring economic and social stability.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Jumia takes lockdown revenue hit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Revenue for African e-commerce heavyweight, Jumia, slid by 10 per cent in the second quarter, dashing hopes that lockdowns aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus would lead to a flood of online orders. The company also said it would pay $5 million to settle class action lawsuits alleging misstatements and omissions related to its […]
Business

FMDQ reports N14.70trn turnover in November

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

DEALS OMO bills and foreign exchange (FX) transactions remained the highest contributors to the FIC markets in November 2020   Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended November 30, 2020 was N14.70 trillion, representing a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 9.09 per cent (N1.47 trillion) and 31.98 […]
Business

NSE defies COVID-19, thrives on low stock prices

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…thrives on low stock prices Despite the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, the stock market returned to positive route in Q2 as investors leveraged low prices of stocks. Chris Ugwu writes The Nigerian stock market, which closed negative during the first quarter of 2020 with a loss of about N1.858 trillion or 21 per cent, bounced back […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica