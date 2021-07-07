Infrastructure, delay blight maritime growth

The chaotic environment around the port and access roads hampered smooth evacuation of cargo in the first half of the year, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Movement of cargoes in and out of the seaports suffered set back in the first half of the year as government agencies failed to address and adopt stronger measures on the major challenges hindering trade facilitation along the Lagos port corridor and the maritime industry. Some of the challenges faced by stakeholders are gridlock, bad road, extortion, container broaching, delay in cargo clearance, physical examination of cargoes and container stripping along the port roads. For instance, members of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) complained of extortion by security operatives including Police, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) and other security agencies. Findings by NPA also revealed that some security agents had created over 30 extortion points where truckers seeking access in and out of the ports were being extorted. For instance, NPA’s Acting Managing Director, Mr. Muhammed Bello-Koko, was worried that the Authority had been inundated with complaints of extortions from truckers by LASTMA, the military, police and NPA security operatives, demanding money from drivers before accessing the ports. It was also revealed that the security officials were frustrating the Authority’s electronic call-up system for trucks, thereby impeding free flow of import and export trade. The Authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija, portrayed the ugly practice as a major disincentive to the smooth implementation of the truck call-up system.

Port operators

Consequently, the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) said that its members were bearing the brunt of the Apapa traffic challenges more than any other entity in the logistics chain. It noted that the chaotic environment had hampered the evacuation of cargo from the port. According to the association’s spokesman, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, the major challenges facing port operations in the country are dilapidated port access roads, poor traffic management and manual examination of cargo by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). He said that terminal operators, like other business entities in Apapa, were victims of the “dysfunctional state and chaos” on the port access roads. Unfortunately, he added that those, who profit from the chaos on the road, had made it difficult for trucks to move freely to evacuate cargo from the port.

Shipping

Similarly, local ship owners complained to the Federal Government over lack of contract jobs from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS). They said that NNPC preferred foreigners to do the coastal shipping reserved for the local shipping companies. The association said in its protest letter signed by Dr. MkGeorge Onyung that they were facing frustration by the Corporation despite meetings held with NNPC management, Senate Joint Committee on Downstream, Local Content and Legislative Compliance.

NIMASA

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Federal Ministry of Transportation facilitated the launch of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure known as the Deep Blue Project in order to secure Nigerian territorial waters up to the Gulf of Guinea during the period under review. The project includes the specially trained Maritime Security Unit (MSU), with personnel from the Nigerian Navy, Air Force, Army, Police Force and the Department of State Services. Further, a central command and control centre based in Lagos would oversee a network of integrated assets including two special mission vessels, two special mission longrange aircraft, 17 fast-response vessels capable of speeds of 50 knots, three helicopters, and four airborne drones, providing 24/7 cover for the region.

NIWA

Following incessant boat mishaps on Lagos waterways and carelessness on the part of the captains resulting in accidents, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) held a meeting with members of Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWTN) reiterating its commitment to build capacity for boat captains and skippers operating in the Lagos waterways. According to its General Manager, Marine, Joseph Ororo, the Authority would also license boat operators. Ororo noted that the move was necessitated against the backdrop of the poor educational background of the skippers and captains in brown waters operations. He maintained that the training would be compulsory for the operators, noting that participants at the end of the training would be licensed by the agency as certified captains. The Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Mrs Sarat Braimah, said that certification of operators would last for three years at the end of the training. She noted that the boat operators and the Authority were all guilty of these unfortunate incidents on the waterways.

Customs

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in May 2021, declared plans to carry out a holistic audit of the private jets imported into the country to ensure that all appropriate revenues of the government were not evaded as well as ensure that operating rules were not breached. It also gave July 6, 2021, as deadline. However, it stated in June, 2021 that only six owners of the private aircraft had responded to the invitation, necessitating the update and reminder to those who have not responded, to do so in order to avoid possible detention of their aircraft. The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah, said that “at the end of the verification exercise, some of the things we want to expose will come to light. We will make our findings known on July 6 after the expiration of the 30-day grace window.”

Shippers’ council

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) took a step by collaborating with the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) to further protect shippers and promote trade in Africa. It noted that the collaboration would ensure efficiency in service delivery and enable both countries export their goods and earn foreign exchange without hindrances. It said: “The most important thing is that we have to unite the consumers of shipping services ei-ther by advocacy or regulation. We must ensure that there is equilibrium, there is a balance, we must ensure there is a level playing field. “Our economies must not be strangulated; we have to wean ourselves from mono economy of the oil business and look at an alternative or an option.” Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of GSA, Benonita Bismarck, assured NSC of the Authority’s readiness to collaborate with Nigeria. In the period, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Emmanuel Jime as the new executive secretary of the Council, following the retirement of Mr Hassan Bello, the former chief executive officer of NSC. Jime was, at a time, managing director at the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), a two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Makurdi/Guma Federal constituency in Benue State between 2007 and 2015, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993.

NPA

Within the period, the Federal Government suspended Hadiza Bala- Usman as Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). It also inaugurated the panel of enquiry on the management of the Authority and ordered the panel to investigate certain alleged infractions within the NPA from 2016 till date. In June this year, Française de Development (AFD), a public sector funding agency, expressed its readiness to support NPA in her quest to modernise and expand port infrastructure for a competitive and cost efficient environment for port related businesses in Nigeria. Acting Managing Director of the authority, Muhammed Bello-Koko, welcomed AFD team led by David Margonsztern, saying that NPA would support every effort to retool and upgrade port infrastructure in Nigeria to world class status. Moreover, the Auditor General of the Federation also queried raised six queries against the management of NPA, asking the authority to explain the various financial infractions discovered.

Maritime academy

Similarly, the Auditor General of the Federation also queried the management of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) over alleged diversion and irregular withdrawal of N1.05 billion from the coffers of the academy. The query was contained in the 2018 Audited Report of the Auditor General being considered by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts. Furthermore, the report explained that N608 million was also irregularly withdrawn from a bank without stating the purpose of the withdrawal. Despite this, the academy took delivery of an Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET) equipment, which would enable it to run courses and training for offshore operations in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

Last line

The Federal Government should create an enabling environment to further improve maritime trade in the country.

