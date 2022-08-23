Infrastructure delivery’ll ensure victory for APC in 2023 –Umenzekwe

Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and board member, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), in this interview, maintains that infrastructure provision is the major selling point for the ruling party in the 2023 general election. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

It is said that infrastructure is the life-wire of every economy. In what ways do you think the APC-led Federal Government has indeed tried to actualize this?

Indeed, you have said it all, infrastructure is the life-wire of any economy everywhere in the world and Nigeria is not an exception. Despite all the criticisms, Nigeria has fared very well in the area of infrastructure. That is not to say they have not done well in other areas, they have done well. Even the issue of security that people are talking about, they are trying, but you know the level of insecurity we have, it is not in Nigeria alone, it is a global something.

When you read about what is happening in different countries, it is the same thing as we have it here. It is not an easy battle because you are fighting people you don’t know where they are; some you know, some you don’t know. So, it is like guerilla warfare but the government is trying its best. Although that best is not yet enough to quench the magnitude of security problem we have, doesn’t mean that you are going to score them zero.

Any person scoring them zero is mischievous and is economical with the truth. It is unnecessary blackmail. But I have to urge the government to step up, so that we can sleep with our two eyes closed. Now coming to what you are talking about; infrastructure is the life-wire of any nation because it is only when you have shelter that you can talk about going out for your daily business. So, you must have shelter, you must have affordable house or luxury house as the case may be depending on your pocket.

Then if you have house, and there is no road for you to move, there is nothing you can do about it. So, these two things are very germane in any economy. Agricultural products in the rural areas cannot be brought to the urban areas for sale if there are no roads. I want to tell you and I make bold to say with every sense of responsibility that the government of the APC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in the area of infrastructure, using the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola. This is a man that Asiwaju Tinubu appointed, if I am not mistaken, at the age of 39 as Chief of Staff and he performed creditably well.

His record speaks volume; a man with indelible landmark and signature achievements. You see roads being reconstructed all over the country. You have somebody, who is handling over 524 roads at the same time, financing them, supervising them, in the North-West, North- East, North Central, South-East, South-South and South-West.

You also see him visiting all of them simultaneously. I think with that, our presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Tinubu and our great party are very comfortable to go into this election and win convincingly.

Are you saying that infrastructure development of the country by the APC is its major selling point in the forthcoming 2023 elections?

It is the number one selling point. Infrastructure delivery will make way for APC in 2023. Look at the rail sector; for the first time we are talking about transportation by rail, it is a major breakthrough. Have you visited the Lagos rail station at Ebute Metta?

You need to go there and see what the APC government did there.

That time, they said Buhari was not talking to people, and he appeared and commissioned it; then the enemies have gone to attack the rail stations to discredit the party, but God will never allow that to happen. There are so many things this administration has done but the opposition is there talking about one thing or the other.

What they never did in their 16 years of leadership, we have done in seven years and we will do more. We will keep working till May 29, 2023, when we will hand over to another person. So, we are going to witness continuous success. Talk about housing, Fashola made sure that housing projects get to all the six geopolitical zones, some are being funded by the Federal Government, some by the Federal Ministry of Works, some by the Federal Housing Authority.

That shows that APC is the party to beat and we give it to Fashola because he has done well. Take for instance, in the South-East; our economy is going to improve with the construction of the Second Niger Bridge. When we were in school, they use to say and it remains a fact that Onitsha Main Market is the largest and busiest market in West Africa. So, with the construction of the Second Niger Bridge, the South-East, Onitsha will have another lift. The economy will improve, the bottlenecks being witnessed will be no more there.

Whenever we look round and see that Second Niger Bridge, we remember Buhari, we remember Fashola, we remember the APC government, which past administrations never did.

Never mind little issues here and there, one must not be perfect otherwise you claim to be God. You see, most Nigerians concentrate on areas where there are little shortcomings, they keep on blowing it out of proportion, but the areas one records successes, you won’t see them talk about them and that is the problem with Nigerians.

However, these leaders are used to these things, they are not deterred and I believe that in the next eight or nine months or thereabout, the party will come back because we will be at the Eagle Square to swear in our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as successor to President Buhari.

We noticed the more the roads are being constructed or rehabilitated, the more others are getting bad, especially in Lagos, is it because of the nature of the soil or that quality materials are not used?

Yes, I notice that too but I pity Lagos State.

It is not that government is not doing the work very well, far from it. Any road done in Lagos is done very well, but you see, the pressure on Lagos roads is enormous, and that is why I said and I proposed, during the 8th Assembly and this 9th Assembly that Lagos should be given a special status in the budget of the country because it is a mini Nigeria.

Fortunately, one of the senators representing Lagos, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, made a proposal to that effect, but they sat on it. I have written articles supporting the motion that Lagos should be given a special status in the budget, only God knows what happened. I am not a Yoruba, I am from Anambra State, but Lagos has given a lot of people soft-landing.

The population and number of vehicles plying Lagos roads are enormous. So, they are finding it difficult to maintain all the roads at the same time. In as much as people assume that Lagos is so rich, the Federal Government should earmark a portion of the budget to support Lagos because the state is catering for every part of the country. If Lagos collapses, the country has collapsed, but if Lagos stands the country will stand. So, the roads are being done very well but the thing is that the pressure is much, a city housing over 25 million people, if I am not mistaken, is not a small thing.

And you see, all those people in the National Assembly, weekends or thereabout, you see them coming to Lagos. The state is their base, some of them grew up in Lagos, some started their life in Lagos, some of them make their money in Lagos. Why can’t they give Lagos a special status?

I am calling on the governor of Lagos to please step up this issue of making sure that Lagos is given a special status. I think he can do that by mounting pressure on the National Assembly because the Federal Executive Council cannot do that without the National Assembly approving it. Let them go back to the proposal made by Senator Oluremi Tinubu in the 8th Assembly and the 9th Assembly to give Lagos a special status, so that some of these things would be addressed.

What is your message to Nigerians ahead of the elections?

As usual, my message is: Let us live in peace, let us love one another, ethnicity and religion should not divide us. God knows that we belong to different tribes and religions. He created us as Nigerians, so we must look unto Him in whatever we are doing.

There is no difference between an Igbo man, a Yoruba man and an Hausa man. We are brothers and sisters under one God. Let us identify where we got it wrong, sit down and correct the mistakes.

