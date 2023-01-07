News Top Stories

Infrastructure development to suffer on account of N6trn for debt service – Experts

Experts have warned that the Federal Government’s projection of spending over N6 trillion to service debt will impact negatively on the nation’s infrastructure projects delivery in 2023 fiscal year. The 2023 fiscal budget estimate of N21. 83 trillion was signed into law on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The document made a provision of N6.31 trillion for servicing the country’s borrowings which currently stands 29% of total expenditure. This is coming just as the projected debt service includes interest payment of N1.2 trillion for Ways & Means. The nation’s total stock as of third quarter 2022 stood at N44.06 trillion according to Debt Management Office (DMO) which furthers projected that it could climb up to N77 trillion by May this year if Central Bank Ways and Means advanced of N22.7 trillion advanced to the Federal Government; new borrowings in 2023 budget and the Promissory Note are added. In the budget that President Buhari signed into law, a total of N1.24 trillion is allocated for infrastructure in 2023 budget which represents 4.7 percent of the total budget.

Those who spoke with our correspondent said considering the fact that the economy is already in dire straits, there is likelihood of poor budget delivery in 2023. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph in Abuja, Financial Adviser and Wealth Management Expert, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo said government projections of using over N6 trillion to service debit will definitely affect major infrastructural projects. “This will strain capital projects implementation in 2023 and could lead to poor budget achievement.

The economy is presently in a dire strait and with additional borrowings to finance the budget the situation could get worse in an election year where politicians are concerned majorly about elective offices and worry less about the economy”. On the way forward, he said, “The government should reposition its fiscal policies to target key growth areas like the power sector implementation plan, Petroleum Industry Act to actually jumpstart the economy.

The government needs to dissipate more energy in increasing commerce by making sure that the energy and petroleum sectors are given adequate attention in 2023 to increase government revenue and improve investment interest by both local and foreign investors. According to him, the country does not presently have the carrying capacity to service debts of up to N77 trillion unless the government creates more avenue revenue growth. An Economist, Dr. Ilyasu Aliyu foresees serious challenges with the budget implementation. “Merely looking at the budget concept tells you we are going to have a serious challenge. Debt services of over N6 trillion; that is huge and our revenue is less than debt service. “Where are we going to look for the money, it becomes a huge problem. Look at the budget itself. Nigeria is going to expend over N5 trillion on its capital budget. Remember it is only on capital budget Nigerians can benefit from. It’s on a capital budget you have building of infrastructure such as building of schools; building of health infrastructure including roads. These are areas Nigerians can benefit from the budget.”

 

