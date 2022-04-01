Business

Infrastructure devt: Bayelsa, IFDC sign MOU on key projects

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Government and International Finance & Development Corporation (IFDC) have signed a memorandum of understanding for investment in five key infrastructural projects in different parts of the state. The IFDC is expected to mobilise funds and resources to invest and finance a 10 MTPA capacity LNG project, 35,000 – 45,000 barrels per day capacity GTL project, 500 MW gas to power plant and deep seaport and port city development projects in the state. The preliminary estimated total project cost is $17.5 billion. The President and CEO of IFDC, Mr. Kazi H. Ahmed, mandated Mr. Michael Hartman from Germany as representative of IFDC to tidy up the investment plan and sign the agreement with the Bayelsa State Government.

Hartman, who is the Chairman of Lupine, accompanied by Mr. Michael C. Keeling, the Le-gal Advisor to IFDC and owner of Keeling Law Offices in the USA, and Managing Director of Viv Limited, Viv Tonwe Pela, an intermediary between the investors and the Bayelsa State Government, were all part of the deal that will create huge investment and jobs opportunities in the state.

On the part of Bayelsa State Government, the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Dr. Ebieri Jones, and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Biriyai Dambo, SAN, signed the MoU with the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Peter Akpe, standing as witness.

 

Our Reporters

Business

Shippers in dilemma over 5.25% import duty

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

●Vessels awaiting berth hit 46%     IMPEDIMENT   New exchange rate will make importers to abandon their cargoes   There are indications that the cost of importing cargoes through Nigerian ports would be increased by five per cent from Monday, this week, as the exchange rate for all imports has gone up from N361 […]
Business

Stock investors suffer further N83bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for the third consecutive trading day as sell pressure continued following crave for capital gains. Meanwhile, the market breadth closed negative, producing 47 losers against 13 gainers. Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, declined by 0.4 per cent as bargain hunters continued to leverage on the past gains recorded […]
Business

Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Russian subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Co said it would stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022 as part of the company’s efforts to restructure its operations. The company said it would keep its presence on the Russian market with motorcycle and power equipment sales, and retain its activities related […]

