Infrastructure devt: DMO lists N250bn Sukuk bond

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has confirmed formal listing of N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk on both Exchanges- the Nigerian Exchange Limited and FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. The bond, which was issued in December 2021 by debt management agency on behalf of the Federal Government, is the fourth in a series of Sovereign Sukuk to be issued for infrastructure development. The success recorded in the maiden sovereign sukuk offer by way of overwhelming subscription led to its adoption by the government as another window of financing key projects. The agency in a statement issued on Tuesday, which confirmed listing of bonds at the both exchanges, recalled that “the N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk is the fourth Sovereign Sukuk issued by the DMO and had a massive oversubscription of N865 billion at time of issuance, making it the highest subscription level recorded since the first Sukuk issuance in September 2017 and a representation of investors’ growing confidence in the benefits of Sukuk to the development of the Nigerian economy.” According to DMO, proceeds from the Sovereign Sukuk since its inception had been deployed towards the construction and rehabilitation of road networks across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria and their impact have been evident.

