News

Infrastructure devt worthless without security, says Emir of Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, yesterday said that infrastructural development and other social recreational facilities being provided by the government could be worthless if the security of the people remains fragile. The Emir said there was the need for collective prayers by Nigerians to confront the challenges of banditry, kidnapping and other social vices bedevilling the country.

He insisted that; “Without peaceful co-existence, there will be no positive improvement, hence the need for all citizens to always give peace a chance to reign and see everyone has brothers.” The Emir spoke yesterday during the visit of the Minister of State for Transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, who paid a courtesy call on the Emir and who was in Kano for the official commissioning of the Kano Outreach Learning centre, Dawakin-Kudu. According to the Emir, the establishment of the centre in Kano would go a long way in providing job opportunities for youths who were roaming about the streets. While commissioning the centre at Dawakin-Kudu, Senator Saraki called on Kano, Jigawa and other states to utilise the opportunity to allow their youths benefits from the gesture. According to her, with the establishment of the centre in Kano, the teeming unemployed youths in the entire North-West zone would immediately benefit from the skills acquisition programme offered there. In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Dr.Nasiru Gawuna, commended the ministry of transportation for bringing the centre to Kano. Governor Ganduje promised the centre that the state government would send many youths to the centre to acquire one skill or the other. Speaking at the occasion, Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, Dr. Bayero Salih Farah, noted that if the youth properly harnessed the opportunities abound at the centre, they could be employers of labour rather than chasing after seemingly elusive white collar jobs. He added that this would also help take the youth off the streets, thus reducing crime and criminality in our society.

Our Reporters

