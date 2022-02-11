Business

Infrastructure finance: SSA receive $23bn from China in 13 years

China’s development banks provided $23 billion in financing for infrastructure projects in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) from 2007 to 2020, more than double the amount lent by such banks in the United States, Germany, Japan and France combined, a new study has shown. The Center for Global Development think tank said a review of 535 public-private infrastructure deals funded in the region in those years showed that China’s investments dwarfed those of other governments and multilateral development banks. Nancy Lee, lead author of the paper and a senior policy fellow at the center, said overall public funding for projects in sub-Saharan Africa remained stuck at around $9 billion, well short of what the region needs for roads, dams and bridges.

 

