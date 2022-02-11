Infrastructure finance: SSA receive $23bn from China in 13 years

China’s development banks provided $23 billion in financing for infrastructure projects in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) from 2007 to 2020, more than double the amount lent by such banks in the United States, Germany, Japan and France combined, a new study has shown. The Center for Global Development think tank said a review of 535 public-private infrastructure deals funded in the region in those years showed that China’s investments dwarfed those of other governments and multilateral development banks. Nancy Lee, lead author of the paper and a senior policy fellow at the center, said overall public funding for projects in sub-Saharan Africa remained stuck at around $9 billion, well short of what the region needs for roads, dams and bridges.
Related Articles
DMO: Nigeria’s debt to China’s EXIM Bank hits $3.714bn
Nigeria’s total debt to China contracted through China Export- Import (EXIM) Bank and drawn down stood at $3.714 billion as at December 31, 2020. Debt Management Office (DMO) confirmed the figure on its website. About $449.89 million has been repaid from the principal and $391.66 million as interest with an outstanding of $3.264 billion. […]
Food security: Agric extension workers to the rescue
Recently, the Federal Government stated that it was set to increase the country’s agricultural extension workforce to 75,000 across various value chains in line with global best practices. However, this is targeted towards the attainment of selfsufficiency in food production. TAIWO HASSAN reports Agriculture has always been recognised as the most essential sector of the […]
Terminal operator supports FG with N100m, vehicles
Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML), Nigeria’s largest roll-onroll- off (RORO) terminal, has donated N100million to the Federal Government. It also donated a brand new Toyota Hilux van to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the destruction of its facility by hoodlums who hijacked the recent […]
