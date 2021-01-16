Infrastructure gets lion share in Ondo 2021 budget

The Ondo State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Emmanuel Igbasan, yesterday broke down the proposed 2021 budget, with infrastructural development taking the largest chunk of the budget.

Igbasan while giving the analysis of the budget tagged “Budget of Hope” put the total budget at N174.873 billion, with a provision of N69.915 billion for capital project, N79.084 billion for recurrent expenditure while N21.241 billion and N13. 633 billion were for statutory transfer and debt repayment respectively.

Igbasan explained that the main focus of the 2021 budget is aimed at human capital development, stimulate economic development, expand the fiscal space and entrench good governance. Speaking on the recurrent expenditure breakdown, the commissioner explained that there was a slight increase of 5.4 per cent in the allocation in 2021 over the last year figure of N75. 022 billion, saying this is to cater for the ameliorative provisions for COVID -19 relief and the salary arrears of workers.

He said: “in order to maintain and sustain all the laudable capital projects being put in place by the present administration, adequate provision was made for maintenance recurrent expenditure in the 2021 budget.

“In personnel cost the sum of N42. 228 billion, which represents 53.4 per cent of total recurrent vote has been earmarked for personnel cost for the year 2021 budget. “This will take care of promotion, annual increment and salary arrears that may be paid in the course of the year.”

Analysing the sectoral breakdown, Igbasan explained that 87.5 billion, which represents 50.1 per cent was allocated for the Economic sector, 11.3 per cent for Administration sector, law and justice, 2.7 per cent while social sector and regional sector was allocated with 33 and 2.6 per cent respectively. “As a matter of deliberate policy measure, the education sector was given the much desired attention, to enhance the human capital capacity in the state.

“To this end, it was given the highest allocation in terms of new projects. “However, because of the avalanche of on-going infrastructure projects and the need to pay contractors as obligations fall due; total allocation to infrastructure remains the highest at 21.19 per cent.

“The health sector received the next higher allocation to enable the state contend with their rampaging COVID -19 pandemic and other emerging health issues.” Some of the key capital projects to be carried out with the 2021 budget include, rehabilitation construction of state highways, provision of security hardware, establishment of cancer treatment center, renovation of schools, Kamomi Aketi Accelerated water scheme, scholarship and bursary awards, purchasing of medical equipment among others.

Speaking on grants and contribution, the commissioner said a total of N9.558 billion or 12.1 per cent of recurrent expenditure has been set aside to take care of the personnel cost of parastatals and tertiary institutions would generate internal revenue to augment their expenses while the grant will complement personnel related costs. He also said that a total of N10.9 billion, which represents 13.8 per cent of the recurrent expenditure has been set aside to take care of pensions, gratuities of pensioners, payment of benefits to past governors and deputy governors.

