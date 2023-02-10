News Top Stories

Infrastructure: Nigeria to benefit from OPEC Fund, AFC’s $50m pact

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) have signed a $50 million loan agreement to finance the development of infrastructure critical to economic growth and job creation in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. It was disclosed yesterday that the proceeds of the 10- year loan would be used to improve connectivity, transport, logistics, trade and to boost access to energy across the African continent.

Specifically, economic experts in Nigeria’s infrastructure space had stated that the country needed about $80 billion in financial commitment annually over 10 years to fix its infrastructure deficit. A former acting Managing Director/CEO, Bank of Industry (BoI), Dr Waheed Olagunju, reportedly stated that there couldn’t be meaningful development without investment in infrastructure, which catalyses development in all sectors of the economy. According to him, “Nige-ria needs $80 billion every year over the next 10 years to finance its infrastructure gap. And to address this, the government must partner with the private sector to provide funding for key infrastructure projects.”

Olagunju said realising how critical infrastructure like road and rail transportation as well as maritime and aviation sectors were, the Federal Government through the National Development Plan (2021-2025) expected the transportation industry to generate 15 per cent of such funding amounting to N52trillion of the over N300 trillion revenue target, into the economy, even as it expects 85 per cent of resources to come from the private sector through a Public Private Partnership(PPP).

A joint statement by Basak Pamir, Senior Communications Officer, OPEC Fund for International Development, and Yewande Thorpe, Communications, Africa Finance Corporation, said the $50 million loan doubled the OPEC Fund’s commitment to AFC following an initial $50 million 10-year loan provided in January 2021, and builds on collaboration initiated through a cooperation agreement in 2017.

It further said that the loan is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9 – Innovation and infrastructure, and SDG 17 – Partnerships. It also revealed that AFC has invested over $11 billion in 36 countries across Africa since its inception. OPEC Fund Director- General, Dr Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, said: ”Africa continues to be a key region for the OPEC Fund, with over 45 per cent of its aggregate financing dedicated to the continent. “Sustainable infrastructure development is key to unlocking Africa’s vast potential and enabling it to fully utilise its resources. Working with local partners on the ground such as AFC helps to deepen our impact and support Africa’s development agenda.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FCTA resumes crackdown on roadside taxi parks

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday commenced a crackdown on operators of illegal taxi parks in the Abuja City Centre to check gridlock. The task force combing through the illegal parks located in Garki Areas 1, 8 and 10, Apo Bridge impounded over 50 vehicles. Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) Dr. Abdulateef […]
News Top Stories

No ransom was paid for release of 23 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers – FG

Posted on Author From Chukwu David

The Federal Government on Friday declared that it did not pay ransom to secure the release of the 23 remaining kidnapped Abuja-Kàduna train passengers. This was as the FG disclosed that it was making arrangements to resume the suspended train services soon, noting that it would come up with short and long-term sustainable plans in […]
News

Finding The Right Firm To Work With Is Key In Real Estate Marketing – Francisca Egbunike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Francisca Egbunike is one of the prominent players in the burgeoning real estate industry in Nigeria. A pretty face, she is single, ready to mingle and passionate about empowering others. In this interview with Our correspondent, the beauty speaks about her passion for empowering others, why partnering with the right real estate company is important, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica