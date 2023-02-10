Infrastructure: Nigeria to benefit from OPEC Fund, AFC’s $50m pact

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) have signed a $50 million loan agreement to finance the development of infrastructure critical to economic growth and job creation in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. It was disclosed yesterday that the proceeds of the 10- year loan would be used to improve connectivity, transport, logistics, trade and to boost access to energy across the African continent.

Specifically, economic experts in Nigeria’s infrastructure space had stated that the country needed about $80 billion in financial commitment annually over 10 years to fix its infrastructure deficit. A former acting Managing Director/CEO, Bank of Industry (BoI), Dr Waheed Olagunju, reportedly stated that there couldn’t be meaningful development without investment in infrastructure, which catalyses development in all sectors of the economy. According to him, “Nige-ria needs $80 billion every year over the next 10 years to finance its infrastructure gap. And to address this, the government must partner with the private sector to provide funding for key infrastructure projects.”

Olagunju said realising how critical infrastructure like road and rail transportation as well as maritime and aviation sectors were, the Federal Government through the National Development Plan (2021-2025) expected the transportation industry to generate 15 per cent of such funding amounting to N52trillion of the over N300 trillion revenue target, into the economy, even as it expects 85 per cent of resources to come from the private sector through a Public Private Partnership(PPP).

A joint statement by Basak Pamir, Senior Communications Officer, OPEC Fund for International Development, and Yewande Thorpe, Communications, Africa Finance Corporation, said the $50 million loan doubled the OPEC Fund’s commitment to AFC following an initial $50 million 10-year loan provided in January 2021, and builds on collaboration initiated through a cooperation agreement in 2017.

It further said that the loan is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9 – Innovation and infrastructure, and SDG 17 – Partnerships. It also revealed that AFC has invested over $11 billion in 36 countries across Africa since its inception. OPEC Fund Director- General, Dr Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, said: ”Africa continues to be a key region for the OPEC Fund, with over 45 per cent of its aggregate financing dedicated to the continent. “Sustainable infrastructure development is key to unlocking Africa’s vast potential and enabling it to fully utilise its resources. Working with local partners on the ground such as AFC helps to deepen our impact and support Africa’s development agenda.”

