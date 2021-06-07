Business

Infrastructure: ‘Nigeria’s logistics, transport sectors in N2trn deficit’

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

A United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) and World Bank Consultant, Professor Kayode Oyesiku, has said that the transport and logistics sectors of the Nigerian economy is currently in huge deficit of N2 trillion with regard to infrastructure due to government’s neglect and poor policies.

 

Also, he noted that anti-business government policies, poor road network and unstable electricity had prevented the sector from achieving its full potential. Oyesiku, who disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the transport and logistics sectors were the fastest growing industries in Nigeria, but was facing infrastructural challenge.

 

He also explained at the launch of the book he authored, titled: ‘Transport and Logistics in Nigeria,’ that there were massive opportunities in the sector, which had not been fully tapped.

 

Oyesiku, who is also a professor of transport systems planning, urban and regional planning & quantitative techniques at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), however, noted that because of Federal Government’s current investment in rail transportation and upgrading of the existing ones, the industry could boost the country’s economy, especially through the port sector.

 

Also, he stressed that some airports had been upgraded with additional terminal in Lagos and Abuja.

However, the don noted that lack of understanding of the importance of multi-modal transport systems and absence of transport policy by government had affected the sector.

 

At the presentation of the book, a business mogul in oil and gas industry in Nigeria, Otunba Alex Onabanjo, explained that the transportation services in the country had suffered neglect, saying blame must not be laid at the doorstep of governments alone.

 

He added that some cities and regions in the country did not have what it takes intellectually to advance solutions to the growing transportation and logistics challenges. Presenting the book, Major General Umaru Usman (rtd), said that every product was being imported and exported through the logistics supply chain.

 

He explained that the progression of having a new outlook of modern transport system required better understanding of the background, challenges, noting that it was instructive to note that the book was apt and had come at the right time. Usman stressed that a network of transportation, warehousing and inventory management required the synergy of different key players to ensure goods were produced and delivered.

 

Meanwhile, as at 2018, the United States Census Bureau (USCB) also explained that the value of Nigeria’s logistics sector was estimated at N334.08 billion ($696 million), noting that the local stakeholders had not been able to meet financial obligations, transferring costs and charges to end-users, creating room for foreign owned operators with the financial capabilities to absorb  higher levels of business risk to enter into the transport and logistics sectors.

 

It added that a country without good modern transportation systems and the infrastructure that supports it would remain underdeveloped.

 

 

It would be recalled that a survey carried out by the organised private sector (OPS) and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) between 2018 and 2020 revealed that the Nigerian economy lost an estimated annual revenue of N3.46 trillion due to poor infrastructure, poor implementation and corruption at the ports, of which N2.5 trillion were corporate earnings losses across the various sectors of the economy.

 

According to the report, profit margins of corporate entities using some of the country’s key infrastructure at the Apapa port, had gradually dwindled as logistics cost has increased significantly.

 

It explained that the country required a national logistics strategy focused on the following areas: transportation and distribution industry, transport and distribution workforce, road infrastructure, road congestion, road conditions, interstate highway access, vehicle taxes and fees, rail-road access, water-port access and air cargo access to ensure innovation within the infrastructure development cycle of logistics and supply chain.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Okonkwo: Govt’s policy has impacted banking industry positively

Posted on Author SUNDAY OJEME reports

  Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo is the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc. Unarguably one of the most versatile bank chief executive officers in recent times, he met with a group of Business Editors recently to speak on some contemporary issues in the industry, his journey through the sector and plans for retirement. SUNDAY OJEME reports   […]
Business

Dollar, yen jump after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar jumped and the safe-haven yen hit its highest level of the week on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19 and entered quarantine. The news could cause a new wave of market volatility as investors brace for the hotly-contested presidential election in November. The greenback rose about […]
Business

CBN replaces certificate of capital importation platform

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has replaced the platform for the processing of electronic Certificate of Capital Importation (eCCI), according to a statement by Deloitte Nigeria The statement read: “The now defunct eCCI platform, managed by Telnet Nigeria Limited in partnership with CBN, was launched in 2017 to enhance transparency and efficient processing of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica