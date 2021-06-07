Infrastructure: ‘Nigeria’s logistics, transport sectors in N2trn deficit’

A United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) and World Bank Consultant, Professor Kayode Oyesiku, has said that the transport and logistics sectors of the Nigerian economy is currently in huge deficit of N2 trillion with regard to infrastructure due to government’s neglect and poor policies.

Also, he noted that anti-business government policies, poor road network and unstable electricity had prevented the sector from achieving its full potential. Oyesiku, who disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the transport and logistics sectors were the fastest growing industries in Nigeria, but was facing infrastructural challenge.

He also explained at the launch of the book he authored, titled: ‘Transport and Logistics in Nigeria,’ that there were massive opportunities in the sector, which had not been fully tapped.

Oyesiku, who is also a professor of transport systems planning, urban and regional planning & quantitative techniques at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), however, noted that because of Federal Government’s current investment in rail transportation and upgrading of the existing ones, the industry could boost the country’s economy, especially through the port sector.

Also, he stressed that some airports had been upgraded with additional terminal in Lagos and Abuja.

However, the don noted that lack of understanding of the importance of multi-modal transport systems and absence of transport policy by government had affected the sector.

At the presentation of the book, a business mogul in oil and gas industry in Nigeria, Otunba Alex Onabanjo, explained that the transportation services in the country had suffered neglect, saying blame must not be laid at the doorstep of governments alone.

He added that some cities and regions in the country did not have what it takes intellectually to advance solutions to the growing transportation and logistics challenges. Presenting the book, Major General Umaru Usman (rtd), said that every product was being imported and exported through the logistics supply chain.

He explained that the progression of having a new outlook of modern transport system required better understanding of the background, challenges, noting that it was instructive to note that the book was apt and had come at the right time. Usman stressed that a network of transportation, warehousing and inventory management required the synergy of different key players to ensure goods were produced and delivered.

Meanwhile, as at 2018, the United States Census Bureau (USCB) also explained that the value of Nigeria’s logistics sector was estimated at N334.08 billion ($696 million), noting that the local stakeholders had not been able to meet financial obligations, transferring costs and charges to end-users, creating room for foreign owned operators with the financial capabilities to absorb higher levels of business risk to enter into the transport and logistics sectors.

It added that a country without good modern transportation systems and the infrastructure that supports it would remain underdeveloped.

It would be recalled that a survey carried out by the organised private sector (OPS) and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) between 2018 and 2020 revealed that the Nigerian economy lost an estimated annual revenue of N3.46 trillion due to poor infrastructure, poor implementation and corruption at the ports, of which N2.5 trillion were corporate earnings losses across the various sectors of the economy.

According to the report, profit margins of corporate entities using some of the country’s key infrastructure at the Apapa port, had gradually dwindled as logistics cost has increased significantly.

It explained that the country required a national logistics strategy focused on the following areas: transportation and distribution industry, transport and distribution workforce, road infrastructure, road congestion, road conditions, interstate highway access, vehicle taxes and fees, rail-road access, water-port access and air cargo access to ensure innovation within the infrastructure development cycle of logistics and supply chain.

