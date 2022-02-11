nngx
Business

Infrastructure projects: Lagos eyes NGX for funds

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the state will explore capital raising via Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX ) to fund infrastructure projects through Equities, Green, Sukuk and Blue Bonds. Sanwo-Olu further expressed confidence in opportunities available at the capital market and indicated interest in deepening synergies between the state and the Exchange. This was highlighted during a courtesy visit by the Board and Management of NGX led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Temi Popoola, to the Governor’s Office, yesterday.

NGX Board members present at the meeting were Mr. Kamarudeen Oladosu, Mr. Seyi Osunkeye and Mr. Yomi Adeyemi. Speaking during the visit, Mr. Popoola stated: “At NGX, we are eager to reaffirm our commitment to collaborating with Lagos State Government on its infrastructure development drive through our robust platform available to fund strategic objectives.

“This is particularly important to us given the critical position Lagos state occupies as the Centre of Excellence and the major economic hub in Nigeria and sub- Saharan Africa. “NGX has always been a strong collaborator through which the state accesses long-term developmental funding from the capital market evidenced by the N224.54 billion Lagos State Bonds listed on NGX – cumulatively the largest subnational bond listed on the NGX platform.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

SEC raises concerns over low KYC compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed worries over low compliance by capital market operators to update investors’ KYC information.   The Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who stated this at a post Capital Market Committee Meeting press briefing reminded all CMOs that the Commission’s directive on update of investors’ KYC information […]
Business

#EndSARS: NITDA outlines preventive measures against hacking

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s ICT regulator, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has released tips on the preventive to be taken by website owners, especially, government agencies, against hackers.   This came on the heels of an onslaught declared against Nigerian government websites by the global hacker group, Anonymous, in solidarity with the Nigerian youths’ EndSars protest.   […]
Business

Moody’s: Nigerian banks more equipped for expansion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian banks expanding into the rest of the continent or diversifying into other financial services will be better insulated from shocks than they were during the global financial crisis, Bloomberg report Moody’s Investors Service as saying yesterday. Lenders including Access Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc are following peers FBN Holdings Plc and Stanbic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica