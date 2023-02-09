ING not in 1999 Constitution – Atiku

T he presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said an Interim National Government (ING) being advocated in some quarters, is not in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Atiku, in a statement by the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, maintained that the February 25 presidential election date is sacrosanct. He accused the Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign of creating situations and narratives to justify the reported demands for the postponement of the general elections.

“Our campaign has also received intelligence of a very dangerous plot by the Tinubu/Shettima campaign to continue to orchestrate unrest across the country aimed at truncating the electoral process, triggering a constitutional crisis and foisting an undemocratic situation of Interim National Government on our country, having realised that it has no chance in the election,” Atiku added.

The PDP candidate described the reported moves by the APC presidential campaign as “not only cowardly but also confirm that Tinubu is intimidated by the overwhelming popularity of the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, and as such seeks to scuttle the election.” According to him, the APC candidate has not been campaigning on issues but only engage “in incitements, brawling, vituperations on constituted authorities, creating a parallel army, codenamed ‘Jagaban Army’, pushing Nigerians to insurrection and directing his followers to fight for power and unleash violence during the elections.”

The PDP candidate alleged that: “Such inciting comments are at the root of the violent attacks on innocent Nigerians as well as facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by APC thugs in various parts of our country. “Part of this plot is the reported interception, mopping up and hoarding of new naira notes by the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign for vote buying leading to the biting scarcity of new naira notes and consequential suffering and hardship across the country. “It is indeed pathetic that Tinubu, who ought to know that the 1999 Constitution, upon which our democracy derives its existence, is the one reported to be pushing for a situation of an Interim National Government (ING), just because it is clear to him that he cannot win the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.”

Atiku advised Tinubu to face the reality of his looming defeat and stop the shenanigans of seeking to introduce dangerous forms of contraption into our polity. The PDP candidate told Tinubu that reliance on financial inducements alone cannot save him from defeat, and called on INEC not to succumb to the shenanigans of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign but focus on its mandate to deliver a free, fair and credible presidential election on February 25. “We also call on security agencies to note the machinations of the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign and take urgent steps to protect the electoral process and our democracy from being derailed at this point.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...