News

ING not in 1999 Constitution – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

T he presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said an Interim National Government (ING) being advocated in some quarters, is not in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Atiku, in a statement by the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, maintained that the February 25 presidential election date is sacrosanct. He accused the Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign of creating situations and narratives to justify the reported demands for the postponement of the general elections.

“Our campaign has also received intelligence of a very dangerous plot by the Tinubu/Shettima campaign to continue to orchestrate unrest across the country aimed at truncating the electoral process, triggering a constitutional crisis and foisting an undemocratic situation of Interim National Government on our country, having realised that it has no chance in the election,” Atiku added.

The PDP candidate described the reported moves by the APC presidential campaign as “not only cowardly but also confirm that Tinubu is intimidated by the overwhelming popularity of the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, and as such seeks to scuttle the election.” According to him, the APC candidate has not been campaigning on issues but only engage “in incitements, brawling, vituperations on constituted authorities, creating a parallel army, codenamed ‘Jagaban Army’, pushing Nigerians to insurrection and directing his followers to fight for power and unleash violence during the elections.”

The PDP candidate alleged that: “Such inciting comments are at the root of the violent attacks on innocent Nigerians as well as facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by APC thugs in various parts of our country. “Part of this plot is the reported interception, mopping up and hoarding of new naira notes by the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign for vote buying leading to the biting scarcity of new naira notes and consequential suffering and hardship across the country. “It is indeed pathetic that Tinubu, who ought to know that the 1999 Constitution, upon which our democracy derives its existence, is the one reported to be pushing for a situation of an Interim National Government (ING), just because it is clear to him that he cannot win the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.”

Atiku advised Tinubu to face the reality of his looming defeat and stop the shenanigans of seeking to introduce dangerous forms of contraption into our polity. The PDP candidate told Tinubu that reliance on financial inducements alone cannot save him from defeat, and called on INEC not to succumb to the shenanigans of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign but focus on its mandate to deliver a free, fair and credible presidential election on February 25. “We also call on security agencies to note the machinations of the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign and take urgent steps to protect the electoral process and our democracy from being derailed at this point.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

How APC can retain power beyond 2023– Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, gave several conditions that would enable the All Progressives Congress (APC), retain power during and beyond the 2023 general elections. Lawan gave the conditions while receiving a visiting delegation of the APC Youth National Lobby Committee in Abuja, saying the party must ensure youth representation in governance to […]
News

Huawei launches digital literacy programme for 100,000 beneficiaries in Sub-Saharan Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Huawei has formally launched its LEAP digital skills development programme. Announcing this at its ICT Competition Awards Ceremony, the company said LEAP aims to help advance the ICT skills of more than 100,000 people across the Sub-Saharan Africa region within three years. More than 15,000 students from over 200 universities and colleges from Sub-Saharan Africa […]
News

PACA partners NOA to fight corruption in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Stakeholders in Ekiti State have advocated the revival of values and norms said to have been eroded in society. They lamented that corruption and indiscipline are seriously dwelling in all sectors of the country and have become a national issue whose eradication involves collective responsibility. The stakeholders spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti at a public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica