Ingenious repositioning of Lagos as model of development

It is a known fact that no meaningful economic activity can take place in an atmosphere that is devoid of security. For this reason, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had purchased 150 vehicles, four high-capacity troop carriers, 30 patrol cars, and two anti-riot water cannon vehicles for the use of police personnel in the Centre of Excellence.

This huge investment has made it possible for security agents to seamlessly ensure maximum protection of lives and properties in Lagos State. The novel Lagos State Security Trust Fund has continues to serve its all-important purpose of providing the much needed support for security agencies in the state.

Through this initiative, operational vehicles, communication gadgets and other logistics were readily made available for security agents in the state.

It is to credit of Sanwo-Olu and his ingenuity in security matters that Lagos State now stands out as one of the safest states in Nigeria.

Commendably, Governor Sanwo-Olu has committed a huge chunk of resources and attention to ensuring easy, faster and qualitative mass transportation in Lagos State. Sanwo, as he popularly called, has since embarked on the construction of 100 bus shelters, out of which 78 had already been delivered.

Within two years, the hard working governor had commissioned more than 600 buses under the Bus Rapid Transport system. Also launched were the 500 First and Last Mile Buses.

The aim of this project is to provide 5000 FLM buses that would cater for inner transportation within Lagos and ultimately serve as replacement for motorcycles that are popularly known as Okada.

Sanwo-Olu is also working very hard to deliver the Lagos intra-city rail projects.

The Blue and Red lines of this project fall into the framework of mass transportation.

As at now, work is already nearing completion on the Lagos Rail Mass (LRMT) Blue Line Project which run from Mile 2 to Marina. Red line of the project is particularly expected to bring great relieve to commuters within the state.

Also, LAGFERRY has equally taken the delivery of 20 ferries that ply various routes in the state on a daily basis.

This agency is also working on the construction of 15 jetties across the state to enhance and boost its operations. The administration of the governor has also performed wonderfully well in its response to and the management of coronavirus pandemic in the state. In only two years, Lagos State Government had carried out the massive upgrade of infrastructure in the state owned facilities.

This was done through the Medical Project Implementation Unit (MPIU) in a bid to build a resilient healthcare and to also increase access to healthcare delivery in the state.

This initiative had so far led to the completion and equipping of two Maternal and Childcare Centers (MCC), in Eti-Osa and Badagry, while another 110-bed MCC was recently completed in Epe. Also, renovation of Mainland Hospital in Yaba had been completed with a future plan to get it converted to an Institute of Research for Infectious Diseases.

In the same vein, General Hospitals at Apapa, Harvey road, Yaba, Isolo, Odan as well as Ebutte-Metta Health Centre had been completely renovated to allow for better access to health care delivery in Lagos State.

In addition, his administration is also undertaking the construction of 280 Bed General Hospital in Ojo with another 150 Bed New Massey Street Children’s Hospital. Remarkably, government of Sanwo-Olu had equally approved the construction of another 1,500 bed Psychiatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre at Ajidun.

The Sanwo-Olu-led administration in Lagos State had likewise collaborated with private sector investors to deliver Oxygen Plants at the Mainland and Gbagada General Hospitals.

This effort was also in addition to the delivery of Triage and Oxygen Centres in 10 locations spread across Lagos State in just two years. Above all, Lagos State has in the last two years remain very committed to the welfare of healthcare workers.

This much was demonstrated with the construction of a 24 Unit Doctors and Staff Quarters at Gbagada General Hospital.

Premium priority has also been given to the prompt payment of salaries and allowances of health workers in Lagos State since Babajide Sanwo-Olu took over the mantle of leadership.

In view of the requisite technical know-how and availability of infrastructure, Lagos State Government is a lot more positioned now for future control and management of any health challenge of whatever magnitude.

It is definitely very surprising that Sanwo-Olu could still manage to perform wonderfully well in just two years, despite the initial challenge of COVID-19 pandemic that almost brought economic activities to a halt in the state.

This has undoubtedly convinced that the governor is truly a leader with outstanding leadership qualities.

Like this: Like Loading...