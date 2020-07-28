Metro & Crime

Inheritance: IG orders DNA on nine-month-old baby

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

…mother seeks nullification of result, N6bn damages

 

Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the sample of a nine-monthold boy, Chidera Ekwerekwu, be taken for a DNA test to determine his paternity.

 

The IG gave the order following a protracted paternity war between the child’s mother, Mrs. Ndidiamaka Ekwerekwu, and the family of the late business mogul, Victor Ekwerekwu, whose body was still lying in the mortuary since his death on October 29, 2019, due to the case on ground. Acting on a petition from the deceased’s family, the IG ordered the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Unit of the police headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, to act swiftly.

 

The petition dated January 3, 2020 by the brother of the deceased, Charles Ekwerekwu Nwabufo, noted that Ndidiamaka had brought the baby to the husband’s family a few hours after his death and claimed the deceased fathered the child.

 

The family was suspicious because the couple never had any child in their 18-year-old marriage.

 

 

 

The relations alleged that their late brother’s wife later proceeded to the probate registry where she registered the child, formerly known as Ezenwa Onochie Ekwerekwu, as next of kin to the deceased.

 

Although both maternity and paternity tests have since been conducted on the child and the results are being awaited, Ndidiamaka has approached a High Court sitting in Onitsha Division in Anambra State, through her lawyer, C. Obikwelu of Chidiobieze Chambers, seeking nullification of the DNA result.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Bayelsa distributes another round of palliatives

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State government on Tuesday begun the distribution of another round of food items as part of the palliatives to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the state. The items being distributed, which is the third round of palliatives by the state government, include rice, garri, beans, sugar, salt, spaghetti and noodles. The […]
Metro & Crime

Planning contravention: Lagos seals 43 banks, hotels, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday said it sealed 43 structures which comprised banks and hotels for violating the physical planning law of the state. Some of the buildings sealed by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development included 13 banks and 13 hotels. They are located on Airport Road, Ikeja. The Commissioner for Physical Planning […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara cancels 2020 congregational Eid prayers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State government has announced the cancellation of the 2020 congregational Eid prayers across the whole state because of the huge numbers that are expected to gather for the special Eid prayers and the possibility of such gatherings leading to spike in COVID-19 cases and potential deaths. This decision was announced by Deputy Governor Kayode […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: