Inheritance: IG orders DNA on nine-month-old baby

…mother seeks nullification of result, N6bn damages

Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the sample of a nine-monthold boy, Chidera Ekwerekwu, be taken for a DNA test to determine his paternity.

The IG gave the order following a protracted paternity war between the child’s mother, Mrs. Ndidiamaka Ekwerekwu, and the family of the late business mogul, Victor Ekwerekwu, whose body was still lying in the mortuary since his death on October 29, 2019, due to the case on ground. Acting on a petition from the deceased’s family, the IG ordered the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Unit of the police headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, to act swiftly.

The petition dated January 3, 2020 by the brother of the deceased, Charles Ekwerekwu Nwabufo, noted that Ndidiamaka had brought the baby to the husband’s family a few hours after his death and claimed the deceased fathered the child.

The family was suspicious because the couple never had any child in their 18-year-old marriage.

The relations alleged that their late brother’s wife later proceeded to the probate registry where she registered the child, formerly known as Ezenwa Onochie Ekwerekwu, as next of kin to the deceased.

Although both maternity and paternity tests have since been conducted on the child and the results are being awaited, Ndidiamaka has approached a High Court sitting in Onitsha Division in Anambra State, through her lawyer, C. Obikwelu of Chidiobieze Chambers, seeking nullification of the DNA result.

Like this: Like Loading...