Ini Edo And IK Ogbonna Allegedly In A Serious Relationship

There are strong indication that Nollywood stars, Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna are in a serious relationship as both sparked up dating rumours on social media.

This speculation was further confirmed by Instagram blogger, cutie Juls said the two lover birds are in a serious relationship and is not a secret to some close friends and family.

Taking to his IG page, the blogger share cute photos of the two actors, with sweet caption that reads, “Well, ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, your latest over “serious in a relationship” couple.

” Sister Iniobong and Brother Ikechukwu. Eagles whisper their love is sweet Eehn.

“For people wey know them inside real life eehn, them no dey hide am o. Them dey only am from cyberspace winchi winchi people. Awww love nwantintin

 

Arts & Entertainments

Why I groomed Nelson Ndukwe into dream model –King Daniel

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Celebrated and self-acclaimed super model, King Daniel Isong, aka Kingmodel, has lifted the lid on his decision to groom new fast-rising model, and winner of Mr. Tourism Nigeria Western 2022, Nelson Ndukwe. Kingmodel, who is a talented Nigerian with the vision of producing the finest of models that can represent the Dreams Models brand globally, […]
Arts & Entertainments

N10m up for grabs as Naija Star Search begins September 4

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The maiden edition of Nigeria’s first Afrobeats reality show, the Naija Star Search, will commence on September 4, on Star- Times (ST Nollywood channels). The show’s judges led by music label executive, Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe; celebrated music producer, ID Cabasa, and singer, Asha Gangali, have rigorously selected 18 contestants. VJ Adams is the host of […]
Arts & Entertainments News

Falz Speaks On New Song, ‘Yakubu’, Says ‘I Don’t Fear Death

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman

Nigerian hip-hop artist, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, has revealed why he does confrontational music. Falz who is the son of a renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN said he was not afraid of death. He stated this on Wednesday while speaking as a guest on Arise TV, stressing that […]

