Ini Edo bemoans cost of living in Nigeria

Ini Edo, the Nollywood actress, has lamented the high cost of living in Nigeria In a post on her Instagram story on Wednesday, the 40-year-old film star bemoaned the high prices of plane tickets “due to lack of aviation fuel”. Ini also lamented that a dollar will become N700 in a “matter of hours.” She said basic amenities are becoming expensive.

She also charged Nigerians to “get your permanent voters cards (PVC)” so they don’t “complain if this mishap befalls us again”. “On a serious note guys, everything in this country has really gone south. Even economy ticket is about 100k due to lack of aviation fuel,” she wrote. “Dollar will hit 700 in a matter of hours. Not telling you who to vote but use your tongue to count your teeth. My own is GET YOUR PVC! “It’s only a few days left. If not, then you would have lost your right to complain if this mishap befalls us again! “I pray that affliction will not arise the 2nd time. Rise up. For your information, DSTV rate is also on a constant rise and so is data.”

 

