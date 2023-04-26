Ini Edo Debunks Rumour Of Alleged Affair With Njamah’s Ex-Lover

Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo Ekim better known as Ini Edo has taken to her Instagram Live to react to the claims that she was having an affair with her colleague’s estranged lover, Empress Njamah’s Josh Wade.

Ini Edo took to her official IG page to clear herself of the guilt hours after reports made the round that her personal belongings such as her international passport were found in the custody of Josh Wade whose real name was discovered to be Nicholas Davis.

It would be recalled that New Telegraph had earlier reported the arrest of Empress Njamah’s ex-lover on Sunday, April 23, by Liberian Police over alleged blackmail.

The Liberian police who held a press conference on Monday, April 24, 2023, has revealed that the suspect’s real name is Nicholas Jack Davis, and not Josh Wade who has been arrested several times and charged in court.

Unfortunately, returns to the same crime after getting bail

Following his arrest, it was reportedly revealed that Davis had photos of at least nine several photos of Nigerian female celebrities, including Ini Edo, the famous star.

However, a video call between Davis and the actress was found on his phone alongside the data page of her passport via Instagram.

Reports allegedly claim that Ini was in a romantic relationship with Davis despite his involvement with Empress.

In reacting to the allegation made, Ini Edo debunk the rumors via Instagram live chat, saying that she was never in a romantic relationship with Empress Njamah’s ex-lover, as alleged.

The actress also stated that bloggers do pick on her because she hardly responds to rumors about herself and went on to explain how she met the blackmailer.

According to her, she claimed she did not know Davis in person as they only spoke on the phone, she stated that she had called her with his number and she picked up, hence the screenshot of the video call he allegedly had in his possession.

The actress also claimed she blocked him after he had made funny advances on her as his ways were not looking straight at her. She urged her fans to ignore the rumour and threatened to take legal action against the blogger.