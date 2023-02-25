Ini Edo leads fight against women trafficking, drug abuse, crime in Shanty Town

Nigerian man, the next time you patronise a prostitute, know that you are contributing to financing organised crime. Nigerian woman, the next time you solicit for sex to get paid, know that you are at the mercy of the man who’s paying: he may be a rapist or killer. Nigerian citizen, the next time you buy any hard drug, know that you are contributing to financing organised crime. The Netflix Original Series Shanty Town is a cautionary tale for anyone who engages in any or all of the above. Ini Edo, Nollywood superstar and producer, has teamed up with others to bring the six-episode blockbuster to life. Shanty Town lays bare Nigeria as it is today, showing the consequences of some of the country’s vices; women trafficking, drug smuggling and the human parts black market. Women trafficking, however, carry the most weight out of all the ills shown on the show. Shanty Town is a community, a kind of separate abode from the rest of Lagos, where sex, alcohol, hard drugs and violence are exchanged as freely as the air we breathe. All the women who were brought there as very young girls from different undeveloped Nigerian villages could be easily lured into a life of prostitution and psychological imprisonment because of their little education. The money from their sold sex goes to their pimp, Scar, played by Chidi Mokeme. He in turn kicks it up to his boss, Chief Fernandez, the favourite to be Lagos’ next governor, played by Richard Mofe-Damijo. Fernandez is the silent owner of Shanty Town. Cocaine and marijuana are the drugs of choice in Shanty Town. Marijuana is smoked freely in the community by the prostitutes, henchmen, madam and pimp. There’s a scene where Ini Edo’s character, Inem, is offered cocaine before she is to dance seductively in front of Fernandez and she refuses before being coerced by Madam Ene, played by Nse Ikpe-Etim. What Nse’s character didn’t know at the time was that Inem is an undercover policewoman working to bring down Shanty Town down. Inem needs all her facilities working optimally and that’s why she refuses the cocaine. After inhaling it unwillingly, it kicks in and leaves her unable to control herself in Fernandez’s bedroom: he takes advantage of her state and beats her before raping her. In the second episode, Fernandez boasts to Scar that he owns a tenth of Lagos and this was possible through running his very lucrative prostitution, hard drugs and human parts black market rings. At the end of this episode, one of the prostitutes, Jackie, played by Nigeria’s first female Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, is beheaded after trying to start a new life for herself far away from Shanty Town.

