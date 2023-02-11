Ini Edo positions Akwa Ibom in New Netflix Original Series

Shanty Town, the New Netflix Original Series entertaining Nigerians, deliberately showcases parts of our culture – Afrobeats, pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo…but it is the Ibibio language spoken between Ini Edo’s character, Inem, and Nse Ikpe-Etim’s character, Ene, for about 30% of the series’ dialogue, that is impossible to ignore. The Ibibio people account for about eight million of Nigeria’s 225 million people that’s just under 4% of the country’s population.

Putting this number alongside the most-populated ethnic groups such as the Hausa (66 million people), the Igbo (40 million people) and the Yoruba (47 million people), you will see why the spoken Ibibio language in Shanty Town represents a major cultural moment for the people. On the biggest viewing platform in the world today, with their most famous daughter, it’s hard to watch Shanty Town and not pause to Google what language Ini Edo and Nse Ikpe-Etim are speaking on the show or even Google their characters’ names to find out what they mean.

As a proud Ibomite, Ini Edo is on a mission to position the richness of her culture on a global scale; that’s why as one of the producers of Shanty Town, she created strong Ibibio female characters to represent them and more importantly, to make young Ibomite women who watch the series know that they can achieve success like her. Shanty Town is an ensemble series, assembling the biggest of Nollywood’s stars in Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Chidi Mokeme, Nancy Isime, Uche Jombo and Nse Ikpe- Etim

