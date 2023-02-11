Arts & Entertainments

Ini Edo positions Akwa Ibom in New Netflix Original Series

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Shanty Town, the New Netflix Original Series entertaining Nigerians, deliberately showcases parts of our culture – Afrobeats, pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo…but it is the Ibibio language spoken between Ini Edo’s character, Inem, and Nse Ikpe-Etim’s character, Ene, for about 30% of the series’ dialogue, that is impossible to ignore. The Ibibio people account for about eight million of Nigeria’s 225 million people that’s just under 4% of the country’s population.

Putting this number alongside the most-populated ethnic groups such as the Hausa (66 million people), the Igbo (40 million people) and the Yoruba (47 million people), you will see why the spoken Ibibio language in Shanty Town represents a major cultural moment for the people. On the biggest viewing platform in the world today, with their most famous daughter, it’s hard to watch Shanty Town and not pause to Google what language Ini Edo and Nse Ikpe-Etim are speaking on the show or even Google their characters’ names to find out what they mean.

As a proud Ibomite, Ini Edo is on a mission to position the richness of her culture on a global scale; that’s why as one of the producers of Shanty Town, she created strong Ibibio female characters to represent them and more importantly, to make young Ibomite women who watch the series know that they can achieve success like her. Shanty Town is an ensemble series, assembling the biggest of Nollywood’s stars in Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Chidi Mokeme, Nancy Isime, Uche Jombo and Nse Ikpe- Etim

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I was never Mercy Aigbe’s PA –Busola Gentry

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband’s new wife, Busola Gentry, has denied news that she was once the personal assistant to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe. This is coming after Asiwaju Lanre Gentry disclosed in a recent interview that his marriage to the Nollywood star ended as a result of several infidelities and as such both parties have gone […]
Arts & Entertainments

Sunky O To Host Lifestyle Branding Solutions Live Session On Instagram

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ojulari Olasunkanmi popularly known as ‘Sunky O’ is a celebrity lifestyle connoisseur, and founder/ceo of The Sunky O Lifestyle Company, one of the leading entertainment & lifestyle firms based in Lagos, Nigeria. The accountant turned brand strategist and lifestyle professional, has announced his intention to hold a branding and strategy virtual session on Instagram. “I […]
Arts & Entertainments

My dream is to own a voice training school – SoundCity FM’s Keren Dimkpa

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU

The Voice Goddess of SoundCity FM, Keren Dimkpa, an On-Air Personality and voiceover artiste tells ROSEMARY NWOSU of her journey into working as a radio host and putting her voice behind some of the most prominent brands in Nigeria. Excerpts…       Could you describe the journey of becoming an OAP at SoundCity 98.5 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica