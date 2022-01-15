Ini Edo: Sex-for-roles doesn’t help actresses in the long run

Sultry Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo Ekim has been around for a while and still one of the few sought after superstars. From box-office movie roles to mouth-watery endorsement deals, Ini has sure paid her dues in the movie industry. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about the journey so far, evolvement of the industry over time, dream roles among others. Excerpts…

You have featured in over 100 movies, which character would you say is unique to this Okirika role and what challenges did you face in interpreting your role?

It’s a lot of characters in this project. So for me, the challenge is trying to see how I could be different. I like to separate myself from the other works I’ve done in the past; it’s about how I can bring something new to the table. So, as much as you have, so many other interesting characters, very talented actors, I needed to find a place where I could bring a different interpretation to the characters on set. This role is about someone who’s being undercover and having to be convincing. She’s a part of that life that wasn’t hers in order to blend with the level of the people whose crimes I want to expose. I had to find a way to twist my language, twist my accent and carriage.

What is the Okirika series about?

So basically, what Okirika series does is explore the underworld of crime scenes like what people do undercover using other businesses to cover up. The story is told in a comical way and features other great talents that are the rave of the moment. And particularly, my character is really interesting because she had to blend in, adopt a life that isn’t hers as an undercover person just because she needed to get to the bottom of the crimes. So it’s a lot of lessons to be learned. It’s a way of letting people know that most times things are not really the way they appear; that there are people who do a lot of things and cover them up. So, it tells its audience to be careful about the kind of lifestyle that they want to emulate.

What are the lessons from the Okirika series?

Most times, things are not really what they seem when you see other people’s lives and you feel it’s all perfect and rosy and want to be like them. You don’t know who these people really are. It’s good to be content with what you do, work hard, and don’t try to be somebody else.

You have acted in a lot of movies. Is there any particular role you still feel like playing?

Yes, I still want to play the role of a superhero, sort of a super villain. I’m still looking forward to playing a witch. I don’t think I have done that. I am looking forward to playing something like a maleficent, something abstract, and something a little bit out of order. I like challenging roles that go with different characters and of course, I have pretty much done a lot.

How do you think that the Nollywood industry has been coping since COVID-19?

COVID-19 has altered the entire world and things have never really been the same, but on the other hand, I think for creatives, it’s given us the awareness that the world can actually stop for a minute and it has aided a lot of creativity. During the COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of writers came out with really amazing stories, because there were a lot of situations and scenarios to explore. So, it obviously gives time for creative minds to just be creative. Of course, it affected production; we had to call off production, for instance, and stay at home. And even right now, a lot of people say, ‘I have a phobia of coming out and being in the midst of so many people in the same place.’

Over the years, Nollywood has evolved in different aspects. In your opinion, what are the other areas you still need to cover?

Technically, it has really evolved in such a dramatic and drastic manner. I feel that technically, we need to improve. We need to train more people, because like when I started my own production, I had to bring in a cinematographer. We do have very talented cinematographers, but we need a lot more. More investors are coming in, corporate bodies and individuals are coming in to produce high-quality films. So we need to train more manpower like the people behind the scenes to be able to churn out quality films to compete with our counterparts from elsewhere. You need to build studios where people can go in and fine-tune their work, their craft. At this point, I feel like we’re ready to even compete globally, but we need to train more hands to grow our level of professionalism.

What would you like to be remembered for us as an actress?

She was somebody who stayed true to her character; went to any extent to bring her character to life and of course, as an actor, I want to be remembered for my good works.

What determines the kind of script you accept?

The uniqueness of the scripts has to be in the story itself. It has to make sense. There have to be some positives out of it; some things for people to learn from. It also has to have entertaining quality. I don’t like repeated stories, something that I’ve seen or done before. It has to be something new on the table from the writing to the language of the script, that determines how far a particular production can go. And I try to just not jump on any set because I want my face about. I try to see how I can identify quality productions from the script, from the script to the productions to the post-production. I want to be involved as the story evolves. So I’m very picky about my scripts. It just has to be something detailed.

Talking about the evolution of the industry, we have seen big companies, multinationals and platforms like Netflix, and we see Nollywood movies in cinemas, in contrast to when you just began your career. What have you seen so far?

I am so happy that this is happening in my time that I’m here to witness this. It’s a whole lot of evolution and it’s still evolving. When we just started, I remember shooting with 2k and HD cameras. Today, we’re shooting with Red and shooting now with high-quality cameras just like our counterparts are doing abroad. We have a wider platform where the world can see what we do and of course, we have the talent. So the platforms coming in just show that the world is ready for us and we’re ready for the world. We can see that from the quality of jobs we’ve done in recent times. And it’s just really moving up every day. It’s really such a blessing to witness this growth.

What would you identify as your staying power?

First of all, it is God. Second, I think this job chose me. I don’t think I chose this career. I never sat down and said I want to be an actor; for staying power, I think it is just consistency.

What nugget of wisdom will you want to share with budding actors in Nigeria?

The primary advice I will offer any budding actor is that selling yourself for roles to a producer to get ahead does not work in the long run, not as well as hard work and talent. Develop your craft and always give your all in depicting any roles you accept to play whether big or small. That’s what gets you noticed and that’s what wins awards.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...