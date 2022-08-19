News

Inibehe Effiong: Gov’s aides tackle Falana over suit against A’Ibom CJ

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Media aides to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, have tackled a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana and twelve other lawyers for dragging the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot, to court for allegedly not releasing the certified true copy of court’s proceedings of July 27, 2022.

They described Falana’s action as the height of embarrassment to the legal profession as court proceedings are only provided by registrars and not a judge. It would be recalled that Justice Obot had on July 27, sentenced Effiong, the lawyer representing one, Leo Ekpenyong, who was standing trial on libel suit against Governor Udom Emmanuel, to 30 days in prison for alleged confrontational act and contempt. Consequently, Falana and others filed a suit against the Chief Judge at the Federal High Court Uyo, praying the court to direct Justice Obot to produce a copy of the July 27 judgement as Effiong is entitled to the copy within seven days of the conclusion of the case. They argued that the Chief Judge’s refusal violates Section 36 (7) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

 

Our Reporters

