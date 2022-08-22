Metro & Crime

Iniebehe Effiong: Cleric berates protesters, urges Falana to advise Mentee

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A Cleric with the African Church in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Rev, Richard Peters has described as laughable the recent protest and ongoing criticism of the state’s Chief Judge over the one month imprisonment of Barr. Inibehe Effiong on contemptuous behavior in court.

The Cleric, who is also renowned social critic and good governance advocate in a press statement made available to journalist in Uyo on Sunday, said after dispassionate investigations, he is of the opinion that the Chief Judge has not only done the right thing but has restored the sanctity and sanity of the court.

”Being a lawyer or a social critic do not confer anymore immunity from prosecution or incarceration when they run afoul of the laws of the land and people going on the street to protest lawful judgment from a court of competent jurisdiction rather than going for appeal are on wild goose chase.

”Again I must say that those who have criticised the action of the Chief Judge are merely guided by sentiment and have failed woefully to take critical and cursory look at the behavioral disposition of the young lawyer over time with his attitude towards his senior learned colleagues and Judges especially the Chief Judge since he took over the Leo Ekpeyong’s case,” he said.

Rev. Peters, who described the continuous delay of the libel suit instituted against Bar Leo Ekpeyong by Governor Udom Emmanuel as regrettable, urged those heating up Akwa Ibom polity to steer clear and allow peace to reign and the law to take full course.

According to the statement: “The peaceable and tolerant disposition of Governor Udom Emmanuel has propelled all manners of insidious calumnious campaigns against his person and his government.

“For example, the allegation that the Governor is ordering the security clampdown on dissenting voices is very baseless and rather laughable.”

The Cleric, who described Governor Emmanuel as a transparent and accommodating leader, stressed that his liberal politics devoid of bias could have informed why a lawyer, Leo Ekpenyong, would throw caution to the wind and go all out to attack the personality of the Governor, accusing him of bribing some judges to secure judgment in 2019 in favor of Senator Chris Ekpenyong who had defeated Senator Godswill Akpabio in 2019 Senatorial election.

Rev Peters said it still beats his imagination on why the lawyers led by Falana (SAN) chose to sue the Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge over a judgment delivered by a court of competent jurisdiction rather than activating their right to appeal the judgment.

“I am moved to ask whether judges in other parts of the country are usually sued for delivering judgments when such are not in favor of a certain party, or is Akwa Ibom state the Guinea Pig for wrong precedents.

“I also believe strongly that the media-hype-style of litigation commonly associated with some lawyers at the point of filing proceedings, is only meant to deceive the masses and laymen, and again, play to the gallery. That suit is a storm in the tea cup, or trying to make a mountain out of a molehill! Just to impress the public,” he said.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Customs seizes 19,000 bags of rice in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command I, has seized 19,000 bags of foreign rice smuggled into the country in 38 trailers. The Area Controller, Peter Kolo, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Kolo said some of the bags of rice were concealed by smugglers in the branded trucks owned of the CocaCola bottling […]
Metro & Crime

Soludo denies ‘Peter Obi’s $20m investment in Anambra worth $100m’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Anambra Governor Charles Soludo has debunked the viral claim attributed to him that a $20 million investment by the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi in Anambra is worth $100million. A Facebook page belonging to “Lamentations of a Bishop” had posted: “Mr. Peter Obi’s $20 million investment in Anambra worth $100 million today […]
Metro & Crime

Village head, 2 others crushed to death at police checkpoint in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

There was pandemonium at Kajola Community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State over the weekend following the alleged killing of the village head and two other indigenes of the community at a police checkpoint. In what they termed as recklessness on the part of the police, youths in their hundreds thronged the police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica