Iniebehe Effiong: Cleric berates protesters, urges Falana to advise Mentee

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A Cleric with the African Church in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Rev, Richard Peters has described as laughable the recent protest and ongoing criticism of the state’s Chief Judge over the one month imprisonment of Barr. Inibehe Effiong on contemptuous behavior in court.

The Cleric, who is also renowned social critic and good governance advocate in a press statement made available to journalist in Uyo on Sunday, said after dispassionate investigations, he is of the opinion that the Chief Judge has not only done the right thing but has restored the sanctity and sanity of the court.

”Being a lawyer or a social critic do not confer anymore immunity from prosecution or incarceration when they run afoul of the laws of the land and people going on the street to protest lawful judgment from a court of competent jurisdiction rather than going for appeal are on wild goose chase.

”Again I must say that those who have criticised the action of the Chief Judge are merely guided by sentiment and have failed woefully to take critical and cursory look at the behavioral disposition of the young lawyer over time with his attitude towards his senior learned colleagues and Judges especially the Chief Judge since he took over the Leo Ekpeyong’s case,” he said.

Rev. Peters, who described the continuous delay of the libel suit instituted against Bar Leo Ekpeyong by Governor Udom Emmanuel as regrettable, urged those heating up Akwa Ibom polity to steer clear and allow peace to reign and the law to take full course.

According to the statement: “The peaceable and tolerant disposition of Governor Udom Emmanuel has propelled all manners of insidious calumnious campaigns against his person and his government.

“For example, the allegation that the Governor is ordering the security clampdown on dissenting voices is very baseless and rather laughable.”

The Cleric, who described Governor Emmanuel as a transparent and accommodating leader, stressed that his liberal politics devoid of bias could have informed why a lawyer, Leo Ekpenyong, would throw caution to the wind and go all out to attack the personality of the Governor, accusing him of bribing some judges to secure judgment in 2019 in favor of Senator Chris Ekpenyong who had defeated Senator Godswill Akpabio in 2019 Senatorial election.

Rev Peters said it still beats his imagination on why the lawyers led by Falana (SAN) chose to sue the Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge over a judgment delivered by a court of competent jurisdiction rather than activating their right to appeal the judgment.

“I am moved to ask whether judges in other parts of the country are usually sued for delivering judgments when such are not in favor of a certain party, or is Akwa Ibom state the Guinea Pig for wrong precedents.

“I also believe strongly that the media-hype-style of litigation commonly associated with some lawyers at the point of filing proceedings, is only meant to deceive the masses and laymen, and again, play to the gallery. That suit is a storm in the tea cup, or trying to make a mountain out of a molehill! Just to impress the public,” he said.

