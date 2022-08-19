Iniebehe Effiong: Emmanuel’s aides tackle Falana over suit against Akwa Ibom CJ

*Say it’s ploy to divert attention on pending defamation suit

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Media Aides of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State have tackled a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN) and 12 other lawyers for dragging the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot to court for allegedly not releasing the certified true copy of court proceedings on July 27.

They described Falana’s action as the height of embarrassment to the legal profession as court proceedings are only provided by a Registrar and not a Judge.

It could be recalled that Justice Obot had on July 27, sentenced Mr Inibehe Effiong (Esq), defense counsel to Leo Ekpenyong standing trial on libel suit against the governor to 30 days in prison for confrontational act and contempt.

Falana, a human rights lawyer, in a suit against the Chief Judge at the Federal High Court, Uyo, prayed the court to direct Justice Obot to produce a copy of the July 27 judgement as his client, Effiong is entitled to the copy within seven days of the conclusion of the case adding that the Chief Judge’s refusal violates Section 36 (7) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

But, Governor Emmanuel’s Aide on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso, Special Assistant on Media Rev Richard Peters, flanked by their counterparts on Project Monitoring, Joseph Okon and Ernest Akpan, respectively in a media briefing in Uyo on Thursday, noted that demand for Certified True Copy is purely administrative adding that he should approach the appropriate quarters.

Ndueso, who spoke on behalf of other aides, said Falana should be more concerned on teaching his client, Effiong, decorum and respect in court and not to champion a ‘watery suit’ against the state Chief Judge.

He, therefore, described the suit as part of plot deployed by the convicted lawyer, Effiong to delay justice on the defamation suit slammed against his client, Barr. Leo Ekpenyong stressing that as soon as Effiong exhausts his sentence, the substantive case of defamation against Mr Leo Ekpenyong instituted by the governor would resume in court even as he warned that further deliberate delays of justice on the matter again would not be condoned.

Ndueso also dismissed allegations that the governor is ordering a security clampdown on dissenting voices in the state describing the reports as baseless even as he warned the peddlers of the allegation not to misconstrue the peaceful and tolerant disposition of the governor as cowardice.

The statement in part read: “The suit is a wrong gospel by Femi Falana, (SAN) and others. Such wrong gospel cannot win any legal soul in their favour and that of their drowning client, Mr Inibehe Effiong. All we want is that justice should be served, and timely too. We are waiting patiently.

“Today, it is quite sad and embarrassing that the plot by convicted lawyer Inibehe Effiong through outdated tactics to delay justice on the defamation suit against Barr Leo Ekpenyong can receive the signatures of 13 lawyers in the guise of suing the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, His Lordship, Justice Ekaette Obot over a demand that is purely administrative.”

