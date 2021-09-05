Opinion

Inikorogha community: Facts versus fiction

The Inikorogha community in Ovia South- West Local Government area of Edo State has been in the news with several accusations and counter-accusations in recent times.

 

On Saturday August 28, 2021, there was a move to inaugurate new community executive members and install someone as the Amakosowei of Inikorogha community.

 

While a few members of the community claimed that the move was successful, most people in the community were either ignorant of such development or took the event as an effort in futility.

 

Most community members who responded to questions stated unequivocally that Inikorogha community has community leaders who were duly elected and whose tenure in office has not elapsed.

 

They wondered why a group of people who are not living in the community and some who are not even from the community are hell-bent on destabilising the leadership of the community and creating chaos among the good people of Inikorogha community.

 

When asked about his views on the recent development in the community, Deacon Ogidigba Robinson who is the chairman of Inikorogha Elders Council observed the publication of a propaganda on some media platforms. He said they were calculated efforts to destroy the peace we enjoy here in the Inikorogha community.

 

“What was said about our community made us wonder if there was another Inikorogha community in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State. This is because the Inikorogha community is at peace with a leadership that enjoys the support of the people.

 

It is unfortunate that few individuals led by people who are not from this community, not even from Ovia South Local Government Area are doing everything humanly possible to bring trouble on our people,” he said.

 

When asked what he thought could be the reason behind such vicious propaganda to set a parallel community leadership, the elderly man smiled and submitted thus: “It’s obvious, it is greed, selfish interest.

 

You see, there are people who in their arrogant nature feel that they are the only ones who are qualified to be in certain positions. Some feel that being just to everybody in the community translates to being unfair to them.

 

“They want to be given preferential treatments. They want a lion’s share of whatever comes to the community. When there is a leadership that insists on doing the right thing, this type of person is bound to get offended. However, the only thing worrisome to us is the relationship between these disgruntled elements and the authorities.

We still wonder who authorised the invasion of our community by security agents, local vigilantes, and a few individuals who want to set up a parallel community leadership.” The Inikorogha Community Development Chairman in the person of Timi Robert appeared absolutely unperturbed by the events of that day.

 

When asked for his opinion regarding the alleged emergence of a new community chairman, he laughed and said that anybody can claim to be anything. “My son, you can go back to your own community and claim to be the king or the community leader. As long as you end such a claim, you will not have issues with anybody.

 

The people of Inikorogha community know who their leaders are and they know those who visited the community last Saturday to make claims. What happened on Saturday has nothing to do with our leadership. “We came in as leaders through genuine processes sanctioned by the people and there is an agreed number of years to be here as leaders.

 

The charade of Saturday is totally inconsequential, absolutely insignificant, and in practical terms a nullity before the law and before our customs. I will tell you what; the Saturday self-imposed chairman of the Inikorogha community is and will remain a media chairman.

 

They have access to social media and other media platforms, so they should continue to write and post and parade him on such platforms as chairman. Inikorogha community has no other chairman than my humble self Timi Robert,”

 

On his part, Mr. Christopher Imafidon who is the Inikorogha community secretary expressed his displeasure about how few people from Inikorogha community had allowed themselves to be used in blackmailing their own brothers.

 

Uduak wrote in from Ovia in Delta Stae

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
