Iniobong Umoren: The curse of poverty

Poverty is a curse. A curse the murdered Iniobong Umoren had to live with all her short, tragic life. A curse that is still haunting her after her death, and blocking the path of justice. In Nigeria, justice is always on auction; it goes to the highest bidder. In Iniobong’s murder case the auctioneer’s bell can be heard across the land, “Justice going! Going!! Going!!!”

The only bid so far appears to be from her confessed muderer. Soon the auction would close. Justice rightfully belongs to Iniobong, but the price may be out of her reach. Iniobong’s parents died when she was about three years old. Left in a cold, friendless world, she fought for things other children considered privileges. She toiled through primary school and secondary school. She laboured through university. Her story was the stuff of John F. Kennedy’s timeless masterpiece, “Profiles in Courage.” With a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, she was ready to reap the fruits of her labour, toil and sweat.

The only bridge left to cross was the National Youth Service Corps Scheme, and that bridge was not far ahead. While waiting for the NYSC call up, she decided to get busy – as her character was. Because she stayed above the moral filth of her generation, she sought for honest work for honest pay. She advertised her request for a job on her Twitter handle and even put out a plaintive plea that she “really needed a job.” A call came to her advertised number from one Uduak Frank Akpan, a serial rapist from a rich home, ostensibly inviting her to a job interview.

Poor Iniobong could not raise the N2,000 to transport herself to the venue of the interview. She had no wealthy, caring relative to request the money from. Because she was a virtuous young woman, she also had no amoral relationship to fall back on. She called her friend in Lagos and discussed her plight.

Her friend transferred the N2, 000 to Iniobong. Her friend counseled her to give someone else the telephone number of the man who called her for the interview in case something out of the ordinary happened. Something out of the ordinary happened. Uduak Frank Akpan was involved in rape and murder incorporated! He brutally raped, killed and buried Iniobong Umoren in a shallow grave in an Uruan village.

But in the throes of death, she put a call through to her friend. The friend only heard her crying and screaming for help before someone apparently snatched the phone from her hand. Her last heard moans were, “Jesus! Jesus!! Jesus!!!” The call lasted about 57 seconds. Her friend raised the alarm on social media. The social media community dug up the name of the owner of the phone number that was used to lure her to the trap.

Her friend called Iniobong’s sister and urged her to go to the police immediately and report that Iniobong was in distress and to tell the police the address. The policeman on duty informed Iniobong’s sister that the police only take action on missing persons after 24 hours. Let us give the policeman the benefit of the doubt; he probably did not understand the report.

This was not a case of a missing person, but a report of a woman in distress. After 24 hours, the police went to the scene, arrested the father of the suspect. The suspect came out of hiding, surrendered to the police and made a confessional statement. Uduak is the cousin of the Uruan Local Government Chairman. Unlike his victim, Iniobong, he has several influential relatives like one Kufre, a senior civil servant. He is well-connected. He can afford the cost of “justice”.

Close watchers of the unfolding drama became alarmed when security agents in their initial statement claimed that Iniobong hit Uduak first before Uduak hit her in retaliation and she died. Haba! This was a girl who was about to be raped! A frightened girl trapped in a den of murderers and afraid she could be used for ritual murder! Did you expect her to go like a lamb to the slaughter? Who would not expect such a frightened girl to fight for her life? Did she hit him (if she did hit him at all) in the streets? And for the records, Uduak was unable to point to a scratch on his body, when the police arranged a “press briefing” (which they tagged a parade) for him.

I prefer to call it a press briefing because when I see fowl which quacks like duck, walks like a duck and swims like a duck, I call it a duck. More so a parade is defined as a “display of (someone or something) while marching” – not while sitting. Uduak sat in a comfortable chair throughout the briefing before a motley crowd largely composed of quack journalists. We have seen parades of criminals countless times, this was not a parade. By the way, is he not going to have his day in court, so why would the police pre-empt the court by this press event.

After exhuming Iniobong’s corpse from the shallow grave pointed out by Uduak, sniffer dogs should have been used to scout the compound and ensure that there were no other graves. So far this has not been done. Even more concerning is that the police seem to buy the story that Uduak acted alone. Is it possible for a 20-year-old boy to lure a woman to an uncompleted building, rape her, kill her, dig her grave, bury her and cover the ground all alone and in one night? If Uduak did that then he is superhuman, a real live version of the cartoon character “Incredible Hulk.”

In the press briefing, Uduak sat in a chair provided by an effusive policeman and answered questions, as he was prepped by his connections to answer. His story: The girl arrived and he told her that there was no job. He then proceeded to tell her that he must sleep with her before she went back, and she agreed. (DON’T LAUGH).

Then while they were having sex, she suddenly went wild, grabbed a stabilizer and used it to hit him on the head. Then she bit his finger and he used the stabilizer to hit her in order to free his hand. She began to bleed and died after a while.

He buried her in the shallow grave because he was afraid. Have you ever heard anything so silly, ridiculous and insulting at the same time? Yet this trite speech, according to a friend, sounded like the first rehearsal in a script to charge him with assault and manslaughter – not murder and rape. It is not Iniobong’s fault that she was born poor. But poverty is a curse. If she had rich parents, she would have been looking for work in established companies where her parents would have had friends. She may not have needed to risk her life and get murdered by a hooligan.

If she were the daughter of an influential person, the case would have been handled differently by law enforcement agencies and her murderer would not have had a press briefing arranged for him on the same day Iniobong was buried. But the Iniobong story is the subscript in a sociopolitical script of our country.

A script in which the rich oppress the poor and the poor can seldom have justice. It is the story of the rape of the poor by the rich. Someone suggested that the murderer of Iniobong used reverse psychology on the quack journalists. Nonsense! What happened was reverse justice, and the murderer said as such that he was hoping for “justice” to be done. May be he has already bought “justice” and that is why he is waiting for it to be done.

