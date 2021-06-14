Initiate dialogue immediately, Ndigbo in Germany tells Igbo leaders

…Condemns attacks on police personnel, infrastructure

I A socio-cultural organisation based in Germany, Ndi-Igbo Germany e.v., has condemned the attacks on security personnel and infrastructures in Igbo land. This is also as the group decried the military operation in the region, the siege and killing of innocent civilians in the South East.

The diaspora group also urged Igbo politicians to immediately initiate dialogue to stabilize the region and stop the drift to anarchy.

In a statement signed and issued by the coordinator, Mazi Oge Ozofor and Secretary Mazi Dominic obtained electronically; the group in the strongest terms condemned the indiscriminate shootings and killings of unarmed civilians and the military siege in the South-East.

The statement read in part: “It is heartbreaking that the Nigerian security forces trained, equipped and paid for, to protect the citizens are the same forces killing and brutalizing defenceless civilians. The President’s statement while addressing the situation in the South-East was all about force and threats.”

They called on the President to call the security forces to order immediately, that the blood-letting going on at various places in Igbo land is completely unacceptable.

They further condemned the attacks on security personnel saying: “Ndi-Igbo Germany strongly condemns the brutal attacks on security personnel and the destruction of security infrastructures and assets in the South-East.”

They maintained that attacking security personnel on lawful duties portends pure chaos and preprogrammed lawlessness. Stating that, such has the capacity to roll back the region’s achievements and progress

