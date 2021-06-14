News Top Stories

Initiate dialogue immediately, Ndigbo in Germany tells Igbo leaders

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERR Comment(0)

…Condemns attacks on police personnel, infrastructure

 

I A socio-cultural organisation based in Germany, Ndi-Igbo Germany e.v., has condemned the attacks on security personnel and infrastructures in Igbo land. This is also as the group decried the military operation in the region, the siege and killing of innocent civilians in the South East.

 

The diaspora group also urged Igbo politicians to immediately initiate dialogue to stabilize the region and stop the drift to anarchy.

 

In a statement signed and issued by the coordinator, Mazi Oge Ozofor and Secretary Mazi Dominic obtained electronically; the group in the strongest terms condemned the indiscriminate shootings and killings of unarmed civilians and the military siege in the South-East.

 

The statement read in part: “It is heartbreaking that the Nigerian security forces trained, equipped and paid for, to protect the citizens are the same forces killing and brutalizing defenceless civilians. The President’s statement while addressing the situation in the South-East was all about force and threats.”

 

They called on the President to call the security forces to order immediately, that the blood-letting going on at various places in Igbo land is completely unacceptable.

 

They further condemned the attacks on security personnel saying: “Ndi-Igbo Germany strongly condemns the brutal attacks on security personnel and the destruction of security infrastructures and assets in the South-East.”

 

They maintained that attacking security personnel on lawful duties portends pure chaos and preprogrammed lawlessness. Stating that, such has the capacity to roll back the region’s achievements and progress

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG inaugurates committee for N50bn EEFP

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government yesterday set up an 11-man steering committee to implement the N50 billion Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) of the country, to boost exports. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, who inaugurated the steering committee, saidtheEEFPcame under the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP). The EEFP aimed to protect export businesses from […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records 667 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria has recorded 667 new cases of the coronavirus to take the total now in the country 19, 147. According to the latest Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) figures released on Friday night, Lagos State tops with 281. Abia, Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) place second, third and fourth with 48, […]
News

Insecurity: Former Senate President, Council of Elders back Buhari, say President has done more than previous administration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has so far outdone his predecessor in the fight against insurgency and criminal elements in the country, according to some respected elder statesmen led by Third Republic Senate President, Ameh Ebute.  This was contained in a communique released at the end of a joint meeting of the Council of Elder Statesmen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica