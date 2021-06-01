Initiative launches e-learning platform enabling SDG

An education initiative, the Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative has launched its digital E-Learning Platform as part of its drive for a forward-thinking approach to tackling challenges in the nation’s education sector.

This is as the initiative has continued to support creative learning throughinnovativeapproachesforstudents and teachers across the country. While describing children as the future, the Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative since inception has prioritised non-conventional ways of teaching and learning, under which last year, in a bid to ensure continuity in learning process during the COVID-19 pandemic induced school closure, its responded with innovation providing alternative learning materials for pupils across the country.

Towards achieving the alternative learning materials, the organisation rolled out the “My Story of Water” worksheets, a problem solving and innovative approach, which formed the bedrock of its most recent learning solution; a digital platform (fivecowries.online), that merges education with community engagement.

The platform allows users, both young children and teachers to access learning materials online including the digital versions of worksheets that were released last year.

To introduce this platform to Nigeria and the world, Five Cowries Art Education Initiative hosted a virtual launch which had in attendance several benefactors of the social enterprise including the Lagos State education Commissioner, Folashade Adefisayo; the Director of Alliance Française, Charles Courdent, and Director of the Goethe Institute, Friederike Möschel, among others.

The user-friendly platform, which was said to have been built with funding from the International Relief Fund of the German Federal Foreign Office and the Goethe Institute, as well as in conjunction with Alliance Francaise Nigeria, Goethe Institut and UNICEF.

According to Friedericke, securing funding from the German Government for the project was necessary because of the platform’s

ability to reach pupils not just in Lagos, but also nationwide. All these different strategic partners have been crucial in supporting this project as they have all contributed their relevant knowledge and expertise in ensuring that the platform is as inclusive as possible.

Also, Transmedia Communications, a UK digital consultancy which came on board to support the development of the platform and bringing the vision to life, “working with acclaimed Nigerian artist Polly Alakija, it was immediately apparent that a solution was needed to meet her vision for creative play and learning to be available to every child in Nigeria, no matter what their background.”

