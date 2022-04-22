Business

Initiative to boost small-scale livestock farmers unveiled

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Global Alliance for Livestock Veterinary Medicines (GALVmed) has partnered with Elanco Animal Health to launch a new initiative to manage ticks and tick-borne diseases in Africa. MAHABA (Managing Animal Health and Acaricides for a Better Africa) aims to support small-scale producers in Nigeria and Uganda by defining and implementing strategies to effectively control tick infestations in cattle. Elanco brings a comprehensive acaricide portfolio in affordable small pack sizes together with expertise on tick control to local livestock producers. Additionally, Elanco commits to bringing its comprehensive product portfolio for cattle and poultry to Nigeria, opening a new market for the company. GALVmed on the other hand, will leverage its practical knowledge and understanding of the small-scale livestock producer sector to contribute to the initiative’s outcome of increasing uptake of improved products, services and practices by small-scale producers.

“We are excited to collaborate with Elanco to enable access and proper use of high-quality acaricides and innovative tools that empower small-scale producers to successfully tackle the impact of ticks as well as prevent tick-borne diseases. This will help farmers raise healthier animals, grow their farms’ efficiency and output and eventually allows them to make better returns on their investments,” said Carolin Schumacher, GALVmed’s Chief Executive Officer. Building on the success of Elanco’s first shared value initiative in East Africa, East Africa Growth Accelerator, the new initiative will provide local cattle farmers with innovative solutions that help address current acaricide resistance issues. The initiative is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“At Elanco, our relentless commitment to making a positive change in the world is core to our purpose. We are proud to continue delivering an important contribution to African livestock communities, improving animal health and food security for local families. That’s why we are continuing to drive our shared value blueprint and look forward to expanding our impact on small farming operations,” said Ramiro Cabral, executive vice president and president of Elanco International. Livestock farming is an important part of securing the livelihoods of communities in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing nutritious food for growing populations and an essential source of income.

Yet, an estimated 80% of cattle in Nigeria and up to 98% of cattle in Uganda are infested with ticks, threatening the health and welfare of animals, decreasing animal productivity and posing a heavy economic burden on livestock keepers. Applying acaricides is currently the only viable option to prevent tick infestations, however, available treatment options are often unaffordable. Besides, misuse of products may lead to resistance or even treatment failures. Through MAHABA, the partnership brings new means to control tick infestations, preventing loss of livestock productivity and making an important contribution to sustainable food production in the region.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FMDQ reports N11.78tn turnover in May

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

LOW SENTIMENT   Turnover recorded in the FIC markets in May 2020 represents the lowest recorded since January 2018   Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended May 29, 2020, was N11.78 trillion, indicating a monthon- month (MoM) decrease of 29.46 per cent (N4.92 trillion) from the turnover recorded […]
Business

Exploring woodwork for job creation

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) is embarking on the conversion of industrial development clusters across the country into parks. In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, the agency is on the verge of completing a furniture and wood enterprise project to accommodate 525 furniture making cluster, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Nigeria’s economy […]
Business

CIS set to inaugurate new president

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced the virtual investiture of the new President and Chairman of Governing Board, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe. In line with the institute’s convention, an important aspect of the investiture, which will take place on August 11, will be the formal send-off of the immediate past President, Mr Adedapo Adekoje. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica