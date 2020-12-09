INITS, Regency Alliance lead equities’ N16bn decline

Transaction in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices for the second trading session as bears sustained their grip following profit takings by investors.

The local bourse recorded only 14 gainers and 18 losers apiece to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 30.62 basis points or 0.09 per cent to close at 35,033.74 index points as against 35,064.36 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N16 billion from N18.326 trillion the previous day to N18.310 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 307.72 million shares exchanged in 4,507 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 201.76 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,585 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc.

Also, the banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Ecobank Plc followed with a turnover of 32.12 million shares in 838 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, FTN Cocoa Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.68 per cent to close at 34 kobo per share while Royal Exchange Plc followed with 9.52 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share. Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc added 9.09 per cent to close at 24 kobo per share. On the flip side, INITS Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 8.77 per cent to close at 52 kobo per share while Regency Alliance Insurance Plc shed 8.33 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share. Wapic Insurance Plc trailed with 4.76 per cent to close at 40 kobo per share.

