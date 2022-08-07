Body & Soul

Iniubong Umoren: Justice comes her way

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

She must have stirred in her grave if the dead could see. She may have even had a smile of triumph on her now decomposed face after an Akwa Ibom High Court sitting in Uyo sentenced a 21-year-old, Uduak Akpan, to death by hanging on Thursday.

He was accused of murdering miss Iniubong Umoren, a hapless of a job seeker. The court also convicted and sentenced Akpan to life imprisonment for raping the deceased, whom he lured to his father’s house under the pretext of offering her a job.

 

In the more than two hours judgment, Mr Justice Bassey Nkanang, discharged and acquitted the convict’s father, Frank Akpan and sister, Anwan Bassey, of the charge of accessory to the fact to murder.

The judge held that “the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubts that you, Uduak Akpan, is guilty of murder and you are accordingly sentenced to death by hanging until you rot away.’’

 

A mild drama however played out shortly after the court’s pronouncement of guilt as Akpan attempted to escape but was held down by security operatives. Akpan was first arraigned on April 29, 2021 on charges of rape and murder.

 

Speaking on the judgment, Akwa Ibom’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Uko Udom, expressed satisfaction at the speedy trial and conclusion of the matter. “I thank the presiding judge over the way and manner this matter has been conducted.

 

“The judge was able to try the case on a day-to-day basis and at the end of the day, we have a judgment that reassures the public that the justice system still works.

“We are very happy about the outcome of the case,’’ Udom stressed. A national outrage had followed the death of Umoren in 2021. She was raped and killed in April in the outskirts of Uyo by Mr Akpan who the police in Akwa Ibom State described as a serial rapist.

 

Her remains were buried in a shallow grave in Mr Akpan’s family house where the crime took place. Mr Akpan, however, pleaded not guilty to the rape charge. Dressed in a peach-coloured caftan, the 20-year-old Mr Akpan looked calm and confident in the dock.

His father, Frank Akpan, who is the second defendant in the case, pleaded not guilty to charge of accessory after the fact to murder. An accessory-after-the-fact is someone who is believed to have assisted another person who has committed a crime to evade justice. The Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State, Uko Udom, SAN is leading the prosecution team.

 

After Mr Akpan was docked and the charges read to him, it was discovered that he had no lawyer to represent him. A lawyer, Emms Ekongson, who announced his appearance for the second defendant (Mr Akpan’s father) told the court that he was holding a brief for the second defendant, Mr Akpan Snr only.

 

The judge had to appoint a lawyer, Sampson Adulla, the Akwa Ibom State coordinator of the Legal Aid Council, to represent the first defendant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Adebola Williams, Kenny Daniel officially become man and wife

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Adebola Williams, who is better known as Debola Lagos, a life coach and public relations practitioner, even though he’s under the klieghlight, the dude knows his way when it comes to letting the public know only what he wishes to make them aware of.   Until the news of his proposal to his girlfriend, daughter […]
Body & Soul

Game changing ankara dresses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      Fashion designers have raised the bar in creating exceptional stylish dresses with Ankara fabrics that it is hard to resist.   Presently the price for sewing is far more expensive than the fabric costs.   And this is because styles are more extra and designers spend more time in detailing that would […]
Body & Soul

Internet growth exposing teenagers to toxic materials –Chidimma Agho

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE,

Philanthropist and pharmacist, Chidinma Odu-Obi Agho, is one with passion to see to the total wellbeing of the person, next door. Odu-Obi Agho revealed the reason her charity organisation, ‘Pharmhealth’ is channeling its resources towards promoting the well-being of residents. Although based in London, the pharmacist believes the organisation will be of great benefit to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica