Iniubong Umoren: Justice comes her way

She must have stirred in her grave if the dead could see. She may have even had a smile of triumph on her now decomposed face after an Akwa Ibom High Court sitting in Uyo sentenced a 21-year-old, Uduak Akpan, to death by hanging on Thursday.

He was accused of murdering miss Iniubong Umoren, a hapless of a job seeker. The court also convicted and sentenced Akpan to life imprisonment for raping the deceased, whom he lured to his father’s house under the pretext of offering her a job.

In the more than two hours judgment, Mr Justice Bassey Nkanang, discharged and acquitted the convict’s father, Frank Akpan and sister, Anwan Bassey, of the charge of accessory to the fact to murder.

The judge held that “the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubts that you, Uduak Akpan, is guilty of murder and you are accordingly sentenced to death by hanging until you rot away.’’

A mild drama however played out shortly after the court’s pronouncement of guilt as Akpan attempted to escape but was held down by security operatives. Akpan was first arraigned on April 29, 2021 on charges of rape and murder.

Speaking on the judgment, Akwa Ibom’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Uko Udom, expressed satisfaction at the speedy trial and conclusion of the matter. “I thank the presiding judge over the way and manner this matter has been conducted.

“The judge was able to try the case on a day-to-day basis and at the end of the day, we have a judgment that reassures the public that the justice system still works.

“We are very happy about the outcome of the case,’’ Udom stressed. A national outrage had followed the death of Umoren in 2021. She was raped and killed in April in the outskirts of Uyo by Mr Akpan who the police in Akwa Ibom State described as a serial rapist.

Her remains were buried in a shallow grave in Mr Akpan’s family house where the crime took place. Mr Akpan, however, pleaded not guilty to the rape charge. Dressed in a peach-coloured caftan, the 20-year-old Mr Akpan looked calm and confident in the dock.

His father, Frank Akpan, who is the second defendant in the case, pleaded not guilty to charge of accessory after the fact to murder. An accessory-after-the-fact is someone who is believed to have assisted another person who has committed a crime to evade justice. The Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State, Uko Udom, SAN is leading the prosecution team.

After Mr Akpan was docked and the charges read to him, it was discovered that he had no lawyer to represent him. A lawyer, Emms Ekongson, who announced his appearance for the second defendant (Mr Akpan’s father) told the court that he was holding a brief for the second defendant, Mr Akpan Snr only.

The judge had to appoint a lawyer, Sampson Adulla, the Akwa Ibom State coordinator of the Legal Aid Council, to represent the first defendant.

