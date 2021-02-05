Sports

Injured Ndidi returns Saturday against Wolves

Posted on

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has revealed that Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy could return to the squad when his team takes on Wolves in a Premier League clash at the weekend. Ndidi was subbed off during the Foxes draw with Everton and has missed two league matches in the process.

On the other hand, Vardy has recovered from a hernia operation and has been sidelined for the last three fixtures. Leicester cemented their place in third position on the Premier League table following their 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

And Rodgers revealed in his postmatch conference that Ndidi and Vardy could return for the game at the Molineaux. Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said in his post-match press conference that with a few more days training, they would be close to ready to feature against Wolves. Rogers said: “We’re very hopeful they will be back. “I spoke to the medical team today. They’ve been out running and with another few days training, we’re confident they will be involved.”

