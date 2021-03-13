Injured officials, player discharged, as Akwa Utd return to Uyo

After escaping a road accident in Enugu on their way to honour a Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 15 against Jigawa Golden Stars, Akwa United, have returned to Uyo. It would be recalled that the team was involved in a serious accident along Ezionye Express Road in Enugu with one player and two officials reportedly seriously injured while several others sustained minor injuries. According to the club’s official Twitter handle and Facebook page, the three persons who were seriously injured were taken to the hospital for proper examination and treatment.

Other players and officials sustained just minor injuries. Akwa United are unbeaten in their last four league matches, with two wins and two draws and are placed fifth on the NPFL table. Speaking with our correspondent, the media officer of the club, Mfon Patrick, said all the injured were discharged from the hospital on Friday and they have all returned to Uyo to continue their treatments.

“We are all in good spirit at the moment as we only have to continue to thank God for saving our lives,” he said on the telephone. “All the people injured traveled with us back to Uyo and our chairman, Paul Bassey, has officially informed the League Management Company of the incident and we are waiting for their decision ahead of our game against Jigawa.

